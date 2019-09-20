Brandon's Gardner Minshew earns first win as NFL quarterback
•
The Jacksonville Jaguars started a rookie sixth-round draft pick from Washington State University at quarterback Thursday night against the Tennessee Titans. That quarterback, Gardner Minshew II of Brandon, stole the show in his second NFL start with 20 completions on 30 attempts for 204 yards and two touchdowns, leading the Jaguars to their first win of the 2019 season.
Minshew threw both of his touchdown passes in the first quarter, building a comfortable lead in what went down as a defensive slugfest.
The first TD came on the Jags’ opening drive with a 7-yard lob to tight end James O’Shaugnessy. The second came midway through the quarter with a 22-yard pass to receiver DJ Clark. Jacksonville’s defense registered nine sacks, holding the Titans to just one score in a 20-7 home victory.
The former Brandon Bulldog has taken the league by storm over the past three weeks. For one, his signature look and charismatic personality has made him both an internet sensation and a Jaguars fan favorite. Minshew has been equally as impressive on the field, taking over the reins after starter Nick Foles suffered a shoulder injury against the Jaguars. Through three weeks, Minshew has completed 73 percent of his passes for 692 yards, five touchdowns and only one interception. He became the first quarterback to throw at least one touchdown in each of his first three games with Jacksonville since Byron Leftwich did so in 2003.
Minshew took a circuitous route to the NFL. He began his college career at East Carolina, then played junior college ball at Northwest Mississippi. He committed to Alabama, but changed his mind and had a standout career at Washington State.
"A lot of people never thought I would get this opportunity, so now that I do have it, I make the most of it," Minshew told reporters after the game on Thursday. "I'm super grateful for it, but I know through everything I've learned in my career, with the situation I'm in, I know I may only get one, so you gotta make the most of it, so that's what I'm trying to do now.”
