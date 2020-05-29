Who would you say was the most dominant force you have ever seen on a high school football field?
Sure, football is and will always be a team sport, but we all have memories of watching someone play and being in absolute awe of their ability to single-handedly control the outcome of a game.
I always enjoy having these conversations and reminiscing about some of my favorite memories from being under those Friday-night lights. In our area, there is no shortage of good answers to the question. We as fans have had the privilege of watching a lot of incredibly talented athletes make names for themselves right here in the Pine Belt.
In fact, several are in the process of doing that as I write this. If you weren’t aware, nearly every blue-chip college football program in the nation —Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Notre Dame and Texas, just to name a few — are currently recruiting multiple players within about a 25-mile radius of our office in downtown Laurel.
As I have said many times before, one of the greatest parts of my job is getting the opportunity to spend more time watching these special talents doing what they do best. I could go in a number of different directions to answer this question, but today I’ve chosen to go about half an hour northwest, just off of Highway 35, to Raleigh High School.
The first time I made that trip was in 2017. At the time, I was studying journalism at Southern Miss, and I was covering high school sports in Smith County to build experience and earn a little extra cash.
If I’m being completely honest, I was a little underwhelmed when this opportunity was first offered to me. As a kid who grew up in Wayne County during the Marcus Boyles era watching the 5A War Eagles with 10,000 of my closest friends each Friday night, I had a hard time imagining that 2A or 3A football games could be just as exciting.
I was mistaken, and I began to realize that the first time I showed up at a Lions football practice.
I kid you not, I spotted him before I even got out of the car. There was one player on the field who literally stood head and shoulders above the others. Frankly, I wasn’t sure if he was really a student or just a coach who had dressed out that day to teach the kids a lesson. As I came to find out, he was a 6-foot-2, 230-pound senior named Kris Moncrief.
As some of you probably did when you read this, I instantly recognized the last name. I learned that Kris was the younger cousin of another standout from Raleigh, Donte Moncrief, who played wide receiver at Ole Miss and has played in the NFL for the past five years.
I’ve always heard stories of how good Donte was during his high school years, but I never got the chance to see it in person. I did, however, cover the latter part of his younger cousin’s career with the Lions, which might have been the most dominant that I’ve ever seen in person.
As any coaching staff would, Raleigh was utilizing Moncrief’s size and skill sets at various positions, create mismatches just about anywhere on the field. The position from which he inflicted the most damage, however, was in the backfield as a frighteningly large running back.
Seeing the ball handed off to Moncrief was a nightmare for opposing defenses. At times, it seemed almost comical to see this fully-grown man running downfield with a football under his arm, a cornerback wrapped around his leg and an undersized linebacker hanging onto the back of his No. 8 jersey for dear life. Even the ones who managed to tackle him rarely returned to the huddle feeling as if they had gotten the better end of the deal.
Moncrief tormented opponents this way for most of his high school career, and his numbers tell the story. In three seasons as the Lions’ starting running back, he rushed for 5,355 yards and 71 touchdowns. To put that in perspective, Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers tallied 4,419 yards and 67 scores through his last three years at Clinton High School.
Ready for the wild part? This was not even the position at which Moncrief was considered to be the most effective. The two-way standout also played linebacker and led the Lions’ defense in sacks over that same three-year span.
Moncrief seemed to always be on the field wreaking havoc in one way or another. Each opponent knew he was coming, and despite their best efforts, none could stop him from making a major difference in each game.
If you’re wondering where he is now, Moncrief is preparing for his junior season as a linebacker for the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns. As a sophomore, he led the defense in tackles for loss, and many expect that he’ll have an even greater impact in the future as a veteran member of the team.
As always, I’d love to hear your answers to this question, along with any memories you have from watching some of our area’s all-time greats. I doubt I’ll ever get tired of having these conversations. No matter how many times I have them, I will think of Kris Moncrief and his full embodiment of the term “game-changer” for the Raleigh Lions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.