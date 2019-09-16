Each year since way back in 1938, the National Football League has bestowed MVP honors on one player, selected by a group of voters, who is considered to be the single most valuable asset to any team in the entire league.
For some reason, one I may never understand as long as I live, not once has this honor been given to New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees. As if his numbers don’t already speak for themselves, on Sunday Brees proved emphatically why his presence in the Saints’ huddle is “most valuable” in every sense of the term. This time, rather than doing so with elite numbers, Brees’ case for MVP was made simply through his absence on the field in the Saints’ ugly loss to the Rams.
It was the second drive of the game. The Saints were still scoreless, but the offense was building momentum with two straight completions from Brees to Michael Thomas (my second-round fantasy draft pick, who really needs to up his game if we’re going to make any noise this year). Brees threw a third pass down the middle of the field to Jared Cook, and in the process, he smashed his throwing hand onto the outstretched hand of Rams pass rusher Aaron Donald. Unable to even palm a football on the sideline, Brees was clearly done for the day.
The next 3 1/2 quarters of football were among the ugliest that Saints fans have experienced in the last 15 years. Backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater completed 17 passes for a mere 165 yards. Even the rushing corps struggled, with Alvin Kamara being held to 45 yards on the ground. The Saints’ offense failed to convert on nine of its 13 third-downs plays. They settled for three field goals without scoring a single touchdown.
You could argue some of the offense’s problems were due to facing the reigning NFC champions on their own turf. The Rams’ defense is certainly among the best in the league. But I would counter by pointing out that Brees threw for 249 yards and two scores against them back in January, and if he’d stayed healthy on Sunday, he’d have found a way to move the ball yet again.
The fact of the matter is that Brees’ absence from the field morphed the league’s most prolific offense into a dysfunctional band of misfits that couldn’t have fought its way out of a wet paper bag. They’ve won games without Kamara. They’ve won games without Michael Thomas. For goodness’ sake, they’ve even won games without head coach Sean Payton. But take Brees out from under center and the Saints begin to look similar to the teams New Orleanians used to watch while wearing bags over their heads.
I’ve made the argument to friends year after year and I’ll inevitably make it again as time moves on: not a single player in the NFL fits the description of most valuable player more accurately than Dallas native Drew Christopher Brees. He’s played at a consistently elite level for 15 years, and more so than any other team with any other player, the Saints simply fall apart without his leadership.
There are many things in sports that I’d love to see happen, but likely never will, such as the Spurs winning another title before "Coach Popp" retires or someone breaking the career home runs record with no steroids scandal to steal his thunder. But, please, for the love of God, let’s get Drew Brees just one MVP trophy before he retires. He clearly deserves it and his fans deserve to see it happen.
Brad Crowe is sports editor of the Leader-Call. Email him at sports@leader-call.com.
