Laurel High senior guard Beverly Tillman, center, and junior forward Zoey Cooley doubleteam Petal’s Mackenzie Thomas. (Photo by Brad Crowe)

 

This week in local sports

Basketball: girls play at 6 p.m., boys play at 7:30 p.m.

Soccer: girls play at 5:30 p.m., boys play at 7 p.m. 

Today (Tuesday)

Basketball:

Vicksburg at Laurel

South Jones at Stone

Raleigh at Northeast Jones

West Jones at Heidelberg

Soccer: 

Quitman at Northeast Jones 

South Jones at Wayne County 

Laurel at West Jones 

Thursday

Basketball:

West Jones at Northeast Jones

Soccer:

Petal at Northeast Jones 

South Jones at Laurel

West Jones at Wayne County 

Friday

Basketball:

Laurel at Wayne County

