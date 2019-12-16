This week in local sports
Basketball: girls play at 6 p.m., boys play at 7:30 p.m.
Soccer: girls play at 5:30 p.m., boys play at 7 p.m.
Today (Tuesday)
Basketball:
Vicksburg at Laurel
South Jones at Stone
Raleigh at Northeast Jones
West Jones at Heidelberg
Soccer:
Quitman at Northeast Jones
South Jones at Wayne County
Laurel at West Jones
Thursday
Basketball:
West Jones at Northeast Jones
Soccer:
Petal at Northeast Jones
South Jones at Laurel
West Jones at Wayne County
Friday
Basketball:
Laurel at Wayne County
