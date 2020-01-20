Basketball: girls play at 6 p.m.,
boys play at 7:30 p.m.
Soccer: girls play at 5:30 p.m.,
boys play at 7 p.m.
Today (Tuesday)
Basketball
Wayne County at Laurel
NE Jones at Newton County
Puckett at Taylorsville
Soccer
West Jones at Laurel
Northeast Jones at Quitman
Wayne County at South Jones
Friday
Basketball
Brookhaven at Laurel
Northeast Jones at Richland
West Jones at South Jones
Taylorsville at Heidelberg
Soccer
Sumrall at Northeast Jones
Laurel at Hattiesburg
West Jones at Harrison Central
Saturday
Basketball
Taylorsville at North Forrest
