Basketball: girls play at 6 p.m., 

boys play at 7:30 p.m.

Soccer: girls play at 5:30 p.m., 

boys play at 7 p.m.

Today (Tuesday) 

Basketball 

Wayne County at Laurel

NE Jones at Newton County

Puckett at Taylorsville 

Soccer

West Jones at Laurel

Northeast Jones at Quitman

Wayne County at South Jones 

Friday

Basketball 

Brookhaven at Laurel 

Northeast Jones at Richland

West Jones at South Jones 

Taylorsville at Heidelberg 

Soccer

Sumrall at Northeast Jones 

Laurel at Hattiesburg 

West Jones at Harrison Central 

Saturday

Basketball 

Taylorsville at North Forrest

