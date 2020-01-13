Basketball: girls play at 6 p.m., 

boys play at 7:30 p.m.

Soccer: girls play at 5:30 p.m., 

boys play at 7 p.m.

Today (Tuesday) 

Basketball 

Laurel at Brookhaven 

South Jones at Richton

Northeast Jones at Quitman

Soccer

Laurel at South Jones

Northeast Jones at Florence

Wayne County at West Jones

Friday

Basketball 

Laurel at South Jones

Florence at Northeast Jones

Brookhaven at West Jones

Taylorsville at Enterprise

Soccer

Richland at Northeast Jones

South Jones at West Jones

