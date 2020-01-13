Basketball: girls play at 6 p.m.,
boys play at 7:30 p.m.
Soccer: girls play at 5:30 p.m.,
boys play at 7 p.m.
Today (Tuesday)
Basketball
Laurel at Brookhaven
South Jones at Richton
Northeast Jones at Quitman
Soccer
Laurel at South Jones
Northeast Jones at Florence
Wayne County at West Jones
Friday
Basketball
Laurel at South Jones
Florence at Northeast Jones
Brookhaven at West Jones
Taylorsville at Enterprise
Soccer
Richland at Northeast Jones
South Jones at West Jones
