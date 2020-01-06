Basketball: girls play at 6 p.m., 

boys play at 7:30 p.m.

Soccer: girls play at 5:30 p.m., 

boys play at 7 p.m.

Today (Tuesday) 

Basketball 

Heidelberg at Taylorsville 

West Jones at Brookhaven 

South Jones at Laurel

Richland at Northeast Jones

Soccer

Sumrall at Laurel

Northeast Jones at Mendenhall 

Thursday

Soccer 

Sacred Heart at South Jones

West Jones at Sumrall 

Laurel at Poplarville 

Friday

Basketball 

Laurel at West Jones 

Northeast Jones at Mendenhall

Brookhaven at South Jones

Taylorsville at Bay Springs 

Soccer

Northeast Jones at Richland

West Jones at Clarkdale 

Saturday

Basketball 

Laurel vs Harrison Central 

(2:30 p.m., at Pascagoula)

