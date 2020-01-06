Basketball: girls play at 6 p.m.,
boys play at 7:30 p.m.
Soccer: girls play at 5:30 p.m.,
boys play at 7 p.m.
Today (Tuesday)
Basketball
Heidelberg at Taylorsville
West Jones at Brookhaven
South Jones at Laurel
Richland at Northeast Jones
Soccer
Sumrall at Laurel
Northeast Jones at Mendenhall
Thursday
Soccer
Sacred Heart at South Jones
West Jones at Sumrall
Laurel at Poplarville
Friday
Basketball
Laurel at West Jones
Northeast Jones at Mendenhall
Brookhaven at South Jones
Taylorsville at Bay Springs
Soccer
Northeast Jones at Richland
West Jones at Clarkdale
Saturday
Basketball
Laurel vs Harrison Central
(2:30 p.m., at Pascagoula)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.