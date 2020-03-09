Tuesday, March 10 

Baseball 

Noon — Wayne Academy vs Starkville Academy

(at Long Beach High School)

4 p.m. — Madison Central at South Jones

5 p.m. — Laurel at Northeast Jones 

6:30 p.m. — Sumrall at West Jones 

7:30 p.m. — Seminary at Northeast Jones

Softball 

6 p.m. — West Jones at Northeast Jones 

6:30 p.m. — Laurel at Raleigh

6:30 p.m. — Taylorsville at Oak Grove

Thursday

Baseball 

5:15 p.m. — Sumrall at Wayne County 

7 p.m. — Bay Springs at Raleigh

Softball 

6:30 p.m. — Raleigh at Laurel

6:30 p.m. — Northeast Jones at Enterprise

6:30 p.m. — Greene County at Wayne County

Friday, March 13

Baseball 

6 p.m. — Newton County at South Jones 

7 p.m. — Heidelberg at Wayne County 

7:30 p.m. — Northeast Jones at Stringer

Softball 

6:30 p.m. — Taylorsville at West Jones

Saturday

Baseball 

Noon — West Jones at Heritage Academy

1 p.m. — Wayne County at Laure

1 p.m. — Petal at South Jones 

5:15 p.m. — Sweet Water at Northeast Jones 

7:30 p.m. — Taylorsville at Stringer

Softball

11 a.m. — South Jones at Columbia

1:30 p.m. — Oak Grove at West Jones 

3 p.m. — Taylorsville at West Jones 

7 p.m. — Madison Central at West Jones

