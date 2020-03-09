Tuesday, March 10
Baseball
Noon — Wayne Academy vs Starkville Academy
(at Long Beach High School)
4 p.m. — Madison Central at South Jones
5 p.m. — Laurel at Northeast Jones
6:30 p.m. — Sumrall at West Jones
7:30 p.m. — Seminary at Northeast Jones
Softball
6 p.m. — West Jones at Northeast Jones
6:30 p.m. — Laurel at Raleigh
6:30 p.m. — Taylorsville at Oak Grove
Thursday
Baseball
5:15 p.m. — Sumrall at Wayne County
7 p.m. — Bay Springs at Raleigh
Softball
6:30 p.m. — Raleigh at Laurel
6:30 p.m. — Northeast Jones at Enterprise
6:30 p.m. — Greene County at Wayne County
Friday, March 13
Baseball
6 p.m. — Newton County at South Jones
7 p.m. — Heidelberg at Wayne County
7:30 p.m. — Northeast Jones at Stringer
Softball
6:30 p.m. — Taylorsville at West Jones
Saturday
Baseball
Noon — West Jones at Heritage Academy
1 p.m. — Wayne County at Laure
1 p.m. — Petal at South Jones
5:15 p.m. — Sweet Water at Northeast Jones
7:30 p.m. — Taylorsville at Stringer
Softball
11 a.m. — South Jones at Columbia
1:30 p.m. — Oak Grove at West Jones
3 p.m. — Taylorsville at West Jones
7 p.m. — Madison Central at West Jones
