Tuesday, March 3
Baseball
5 p.m. — Richton at Laurel
6 p.m. — Newton Co. Academy at Wayne Academy
7 p.m. — Northeast Jones at South Jones
7 p.m. — Union at Bay Springs
7 p.m. — Enterprise at Stringer
Girls' Basketball
9 a.m. — Bay Springs vs. Coahoma County (Miss. Coliseum)
4 p.m. — Laurel vs. Columbus (Mississippi Coliseum)
Softball
6 p.m. — Richton at Northeast Jones
6:30 p.m. — Stringer at Laurel
6:30 p.m. — Greene County at South Jones
6:30 p.m. — West Jones at Petal
Thursday
Baseball
6 p.m. — West Jones at Purvis
7 p.m. — Stringer at Mize
TBA — Wayne Academy at Prentiss Christian
Softball
5 p.m. — Ridgeland at Laurel
6:30 p.m. — Northeast Jones at George County
6:30 p.m. — Taylorsville at Richton
6:30 p.m. — Wayne County at West Jones
6:30 p.m. — Sacred Heart at Stringer
Friday
Baseball
5 p.m. — Raleigh at Northeast Jones
7 p.m. — Laurel at Hattiesburg
7 p.m. — Taylorsville at South Jones
7 p.m. — Enterprise at Wayne County
7 p.m. — Bay Springs at Union
Softball
4 p.m. — Taylorsville at Heidelberg
6:30 p.m. — Columbia at South Jones
Saturday
Baseball
1 p.m. — Laurel at Lumberton
1 p.m. — South Jones at West Marion
1 p.m. — Quitman at Wayne County
3 p.m. — Perry Central at Northeast Jones
4 p.m. — Taylorsville at West Lauderdale
Softball
12:15 p.m. — Laurel at Meridian
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.