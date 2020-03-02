Tuesday, March 3

Baseball

5 p.m. — Richton at Laurel

6 p.m. — Newton Co. Academy at Wayne Academy

7 p.m. — Northeast Jones at South Jones

7 p.m. — Union at Bay Springs 

7 p.m. — Enterprise at Stringer 

Girls' Basketball 

9 a.m. — Bay Springs vs. Coahoma County (Miss. Coliseum)

4 p.m. — Laurel vs. Columbus (Mississippi Coliseum)

Softball 

6 p.m. — Richton at Northeast Jones 

6:30 p.m. — Stringer at Laurel

6:30 p.m. — Greene County at South Jones 

6:30 p.m. — West Jones at Petal 

Thursday

Baseball 

6 p.m. — West Jones at Purvis

7 p.m. — Stringer at Mize

TBA — Wayne Academy at Prentiss Christian

Softball 

5 p.m. — Ridgeland at Laurel 

6:30 p.m. — Northeast Jones at George County

6:30 p.m. — Taylorsville at Richton 

6:30 p.m. — Wayne County at West Jones 

6:30 p.m. — Sacred Heart at Stringer

Friday

Baseball 

5 p.m. — Raleigh at Northeast Jones 

7 p.m. — Laurel at Hattiesburg 

7 p.m. — Taylorsville at South Jones 

7 p.m. — Enterprise at Wayne County 

7 p.m. — Bay Springs at Union 

Softball 

4 p.m. — Taylorsville at Heidelberg 

6:30 p.m. — Columbia at South Jones 

Saturday

Baseball 

1 p.m. — Laurel at Lumberton 

1 p.m. — South Jones at West Marion 

1 p.m. — Quitman at Wayne County 

3 p.m. — Perry Central at Northeast Jones 

4 p.m. — Taylorsville at West Lauderdale

Softball 

12:15 p.m. — Laurel at Meridian 

