After months of anticipation leading up to last week’s 2020 NFL, I had almost convinced myself that there was no way it could possibly live up to the hype.
Perhaps my hopes were just too high, I told myself, seeing as it was the first live sporting event I would get to watch in over a month. Within less than an hour, however, those concerns were laid to rest.
To say the very least, it was a monumental event that will be remembered for many, many reasons. Not only will this rookie class be remembered for its unique time of entry, it might also be remembered as one of the most impactful classes we’ve welcomed into the league in an awfully long time.
I could discuss why I believe so for hours — which I have over the last several days — but for the sake of time and space, I’d like to share just a few of my biggest takeaways from what I consider one the most exciting draft weekends of my lifetime.
First and foremost, I felt that the absolute best story of the draft was that of former Jones Bobcat Javon Kinlaw, who was selected 14th overall by the 49ers. I don’t think I have been more proud to be a Jones graduate than I was when his story was told the night he was selected.
Kinlaw’s journey from rags to riches is the epitome of the American Dream, showing all of us just how much can be accomplished with hard work, determination and the right amount of guidance.
But that wasn’t the only big splash to be made by local standouts. Along with the best story of the draft, I also believe that Cam Akers — a Clinton native selected by the Rams — could very well go down as the biggest steal of this year’s draft.
As a high school football star, Akers could’ve lined up at 22 different positions and still have been the most productive player on the field. He did play five or six different positions, even though he was always considered a running back by college recruiters.
His dominance continued at Florida State, despite having to run behind the worst offensive line in the Atlantic Coast Conference.
With Todd Gurley now playing for the Falcons, Akers should step right into a featured role in the Rams’ offense and begin showing 31 other teams why they’ll wish they had drafted him for many years to come.
Last, but by no means the least, I can’t help but believe that we could ultimately look back on this draft as the beginning of a huge shift of power in the NFL landscape—particularly in the AFC.
The Patriots, who have been perennial Super Bowl contenders for the last
two decades, exited the weekend without addressing a glaring need at the quarterback position.
Of course, they could
still snag a veteran like Andy Dalton or Cam Newton and stay afloat under the
guidance of Bill Belichick; but that’s only a temporary solution to a long-term problem.
The AFC is chalk-full of young gunslingers who are anxious to claw their way to the top of the pecking order now that Tom Brady is out of the picture.
Patrick Mahomes just won his first Super Bowl. Lamar Jackson just won his first MVP. Deshaun Watson and Sam Darnold are believed to be poised for breakout seasons of their own.
On top of that, the best two signal callers in this year’s draft were both taken by AFC teams.
One important thing to notice about all of those guys is that none of them have reached their primes. The Patriots are one of just a handful of teams in the conference that have an uncertain 5-year plan at the most important position in the game of football.
New England has always been a well-run organization, so they might not fall off the map entirely; but unless they find a long term solution to replace Brady soon, I don’t see them making any more Super Bowl appearances within the next 5-to-10 years.
