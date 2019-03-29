The race to the prep softball playoffs is heating up with South Jones and West Jones each sitting a game behind Wayne County in Region 5-5A.
The Lady War Eagles are 8-3 overall and 2-0 in region. West Jones is 7-9 overall and 1-1 in the region. The Lady Mustangs are coming off a 10-8 victory over South Jones.
The Lady Braves are 4-7 and 1-1 in region, good for third place. Laurel is 0-3 in region after an 15-1 loss to West Jones on Thursday.
The top three teams from each region advance to the playoffs.
In their win over South Jones, the Lady Mustangs had 11 hits, led by Kallie Jordan, Madison Hodge, Madi Waters, Morgan Pruitt and Natalie Allgood each having two hits. Waters doubled Pruitt added a double and two RBIs. Hodge pitched four innings to get the win.
Individual results were not reported for South Jones to Maxpreps.
Alyssa Scott leads West Jones with a .395 batting average. Hodge has driven in a team-best 15 runs and has hit two doubles, four triples and a home run this season. Anna Margaret Kilgore has driven in 13 runs
Eight of the top nine hitters on the West Jones team are underclassmen.
Laurel entered Thursday night’s game against West Jones with a 5-6 record, but in last place in Region 5-5A.
The Lady Tornadoes started the season 5-1, but have lost six straight games, including mercy-rule shortened losses to South Jones, West Jones and Wayne County.
NE Jones fighting for playoffs
Newton County and West Lauderdale nearly have the Region 5-4A’s top two spots in the prep softball playoffs locked up.
Northeast Jones is battling with two others for the final playoff spot in the region.
The Lady Tigers are 6-4 overall and 3-2 in the region. Northeast Lauderdale is 1-3 in region and Quitman is 0-3 in the region. The Lady Tigers have already beaten Northeast Lauderdale twice this season, giving them the upper hand for the No. 3 spot.
Junior Autumn Brashier is hitting a gaudy .531 with five doubles, a home run and 10 RBIs. Jaylen Padgett is hitting .400 with 12 RBIs, while Anna Landrum is hitting..379 with two triples.
Amya Stevens, Madison Williams and Faith Sullins are all hitting over .300. The Lady Tigers are hitting .345 as a team.
