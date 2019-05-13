In a battle of Bay Springs teens, 13-year-old Paige McNeil, above right and in right photo, beat 14-year-old Case Thurston, left, in the grand finale of the Laurel Rotary Club’s Magnolia Street Derby early Saturday afternoon. Just as the gate dropped on the starting ramp for the last race, the bottom fell out from the clouds. There was a downpour as they tried to pour on the speed, and Paige won by a nose in a photo finish. The South Jones student won first in the open class of the Adult (18 and up) and Teen (13-17) classes to win the trophies and $1,000. Case finished second in both races to win a total of $300. Annie Byrd, 11, of Ellisville defended her title in the Youth (12 and under) Kit Car class, finishing first to win $500. Rotarians and other volunteers worked to set up the track at the end of Magnolia Street and to haul cars back to the top of the hill. Laurel police helped with traffic control and Rock 104’s Jon Lamar emceed the event. (Photos by Mark Thornton)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.