In Mississippi, there are few traditions stronger than high school football on Friday nights. From the time boys take the field for the first time in their youth football leagues, the dream is usually the same – play and be a star for their high school football team.
In the early 2000s at Wayne County High School, that dream was realized by dozens of players who went on to not only star in high school, but to take their dreams to the next level and play college football. Of all of the Division I talent that graced the field at War Eagle Stadium in Waynesboro, perhaps no star ever shined brighter than quarterback Drexler Johnson.
From the time he stepped on the field as a freshman, everyone in the community knew that Johnson was not only going to be the best Wayne County quarterback of all time, but that he had the potential to make his mark far beyond the small town of Waynesboro. Johnson came into the starting role at Wayne County the 10th game of his freshman season in 2003, and the rest is history.
The future all-state selection led the War Eagles to the Class 4A state championship that season by beating an undefeated West Jones team in the South State championship, 15-14. He led a gutsy fourth-quarter drive in which he converted several fourth-down attempts, and that resulted in the winning score. The next week in Jackson, Wayne County blasted Oxford, 30-3, for the 4A crown just a year after the War Eagles had captured the Class 5A state championship over South Panola, 21-14.
Many kids dream of that exact situation for themselves, but Johnson lived it.
“As a kid, I remember going to the games and watching all of the great players like Akeem Lofton, JJ Taylor, Michael McLaughin and Steve Gandy play,” Johnson said. “Being thrown in there as a freshman like that, it was something that me and my cousin wanted. And, it was easy. You had guys out there that you looked up to just a year before and, all of the sudden, you’re actually out there on the field with them. It taught me how to hold my composure under pressure, because you have all these guys who are depending on you when you are so young.”
As his high school career progressed, Wayne County continued to dominate, and Johnson became one of the most prolific passers in the history of Mississippi high school football. During his time at Wayne County, the War Eagles compiled a staggering 55-3 record. Johnson finished his senior season second on the all-time touchdown pass record in the state and still holds a Top 5 position on the list.
Johnson believes that it is God-given ability that allowed him to have the kind of success he enjoyed. But it was also because of the guidance of his father, who passed away in 2018.
“At a young age, my dad would always throw with me,” Johnson said. “He never had a chance to play because he had an open-heart surgery when he was 2. But he always worked with me and taught me how to work hard. I always wanted to make him proud.”
By the time his senior season rolled around, Johnson was a known commodity all around the state, and the War Eagles were primed to make another run at gold. However, a torn ACL during the fourth game of the season derailed much of Johnson’s year. Five weeks after the injury, he gained a doctor’s clearance to play on the torn ligament and led the War Eagles to an undefeated season and another 4A title.
Despite all of his success, ability and toughness, college recruiters who had once taken interest in Johnson’s services were nowhere to be found after that season. A mixture of bad grades and behavioral problems left the star quarterback with few options.
“Coming out of high school, I had never visited a college campus,” Johnson said. “At one point, I had people all over the nation that wanted me, but because of my grades and the lifestyle I started living my senior year, nobody wanted to take a chance on me. I ended up going to Jones and getting in trouble there.”
In 2007, Johnson was arrested for stealing more than a dozen guns from Cooley’s Drug Store in Waynesboro. He was convicted in 2008 and ended up serving 10 years in prison. Reflecting back on it nearly 15 years later, Johnson believes he committed the crime because he did not value the natural ability he was born with. Instead, he craved material things that he could not yet gain because of his financial circumstances.
“Seeing other kids have things that I didn’t have was the reason behind it,” Johnson said. “I just wanted to fit in. Looking back, I realized that I had something everyone wanted, and it was priceless. God-given ability is something money can’t buy. The material things in life are what gets a lot of us in trouble. I wanted to wear the Jordans and have a car with nice rims on it, but those things are just an illusion.
“It took me being in prison for a while before I changed. I had to stop blaming other people for my actions and situation. I changed my thought process and started making better choices. Once I did that, my past started driving me and became my motivation. I feel like God allows everything to happen for a reason. Making it out of that part of my life is truly a blessing. I hope my story can change a kid’s life, so they can see that they don’t have to make the same choices that I made.”
After his father passed away in 2018, Johnson realized that he needed a different path in life. He wanted to break the cycle he had set for himself and become a man his father would be proud of. As he changed his ways, the former star quarterback also gained the support of his mother and immediate family once they saw how his lifestyle changed.
Johnson currently works at Howard Industries in Laurel and recently joined the Hub City Hellcats – an amatuer football team based in Hattiesburg that competes against other amatuer squads from across the state. Now 34 years old, Johnson is still chasing the same dream he had before the poor decisions derailed his football career.
“When my dad passed in 2018, I decided that I really needed to man up,” Johnson said. “He was everything that I had. When he did pass, coach (Marcus) Boyles and his wife were there for me – not only then – but the whole time I was in prison.
“When I was in high school, coach Boyles always used to tell me, ‘Have some integrity about yourself.’ At the time, I was too stupid to know what that word meant, but when I sat down in prison and started reading, I realized he was right. When I was on the field, I was doing good. But when I was off the field, I was out doing things I had no business doing.
“The hardest part about it all is my dad not being here. I want to do the right thing for him so maybe I can help change other people’s lives. Now that I am playing with the Hellcats, I am focused on getting better every day and getting back in football shape. Hopefully, I can catch someone’s eye and get a chance in the (Canadian Football League). Playing football is still my dream.”
Of the thousands of fans who came to see Johnson play at Wayne County, many still remember his smooth release and the many games he won. But they also remember his actions in 2007, which put a halt on his life and football career. A 10-year stint in prison is enough to make most people dismiss someone like Johnson.
But his message to all of his fans and people who supported him over the years is a simple one – his story is not over yet.
“If I could speak to all of the people who supported me, I would say I appreciate the support first of all, especially the young kids,” Johnson said. “Second of all, I would say that I’m sorry that I let y’all down, but it’s not over with. If it is God’s plan and His will for me to make it, it will happen.
“Everything happens for a reason. We can’t regret our past. As long as we are still here, don’t regret. Just move forward. Let what happened in your past push you to be a better man or a better woman.”
