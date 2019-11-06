Mustangs aim to finish regular season unblemished
Last week, West Jones (10-0, 6-0) cemented its claim to the Region 3-5A championship, a feat that had eluded the program since 2010.
On Senior Night at The ’Shoe tonight (Thursday), the Mustangs will have the opportunity to accomplish another first in nine years — finish the regular season with an undefeated record with a win over the Wingfield Falcons (1-10, 1-5).
The Mustangs have been rolling stones in 2019, not just winning every game they have played but winning all but one of them by three touchdowns or more. Their offense, led by junior quarterback Alan Follis — who boasts a 22-3 record as a starter — has averaged 308 yards per game while the defense has held opponents to 222 yards per game with 28 sacks and 26 forced turnovers.
Though there are few to be found, one area of potential concern for the Mustangs could be complacency on defense. The unit has allowed double-digit scoring totals in each of its last four games after doing so just three times through the first seven games. Attention to detail on that side of the ball will be a focal point for the Mustangs tonight as they make their final adjustments before the postseason arrives.
Down on their luck in 2019, the last-place Wingfield Falcons enter the matchup on a four-game losing streak with an appointment to take inventory on football pads Monday. The Falcons have consistently struggled to create offense and keep drives alive, averaging less than 50 rushing yards per week over the course of the season. What little success they have had has been largely due to the production of junior Desmond Tornes, a leading contributor to the Falcons’ offense in passing, rushing and receiving. Tornes’ opportunities to take over this week’s game may be few and far in between, facing a Mustangs defense that has allowed just one 100-yard rusher and zero 100-yard receivers through 10 games.
West Jones is 7-1 against Wingfield since the two programs first met in 2011. Last year’s meeting resulted in a convincing 45-0 road win for the Mustangs.
