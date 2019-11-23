PICAYUNE — The Tornadoes huffed and puffed, but in the end, the Tide washed away their bid for an upset and an all-Jones County South State championship game.
Cameron Thomas scored three fourth-quartertouchdowns to lead undefeated Picayune to a come-from-behind 42-28 win over Laurel in their Class 5A playoff rematch on Friday night.
Xavier Evans battled his way through several defenders for a 4-yard TD late in the third quarter to give the Golden Tornadoes a 28-21 lead. The junior quarterback/running back had 16 carries for 147 yards for Laurel, which finished the season at 10-3.
Thomas led the Maroon Tide (13-0) with 36 carries for 294 yards and four TDs to set up a battle of undefeated teams for the South State title at West Jones on Friday night.
Picayune has beaten teams by an average score of 52-15, running almost all of its plays between the tackles. The power-running team flexed its muscle early, marching 96 yards on 10 running plays to take a 7-0 lead on its first possession with and 9-yard TD run by Thomas.
Laurel fumbled away the ensuing kick, and four plays later, Kade Turnage ran up the middle for an 18-yard to give the home team a 14-0 lead with 3:18 left in the first quarter.
But the Tornadoes came storming back. A little more than a minute later, Dexter Scott tossed a jump ball to Kanarius Johnson, who snagged it and battled his way past a pair of defenders for a 42-yard score.
The Tide scored again to take a 21-7 lead in the second quarter on a 1-yard run by Austin Samples that was set up by an interception.
But Laurel answered again in a little more than a minute when Evans connected with Johnson on a 24-yard TD to make it 21-14 midway through the second quarter. Evans scored again on a 14-yard run to tie it 21-21 with 1:49 remaining in the half.
The Tide marched down to the 10 in the final seconds, but Laurel’s Rontavious Thomas picked off a rare Picayune pass in the end zone to preserve the tie at the break.
Both teams drove deep into their opponent’s territory on their opening drives of the second half but came away with no points. The Tide’s second fumble of the second half set up the go-ahead TD for the Golden Tornadoes.
Evans was swarmed in the backfield and again at the line of scrimmage before somehow squirting free and stretching the ball across the goal line to give his team a 28-21 lead, setting off a celebration by Nader Nation with 2:53 left in the third quarter.
But those were the last points for Laurel. The Tide got a 27-yard TD from Thomas on the second play of the fourth quarter to tie it, he scored from 3 yards out with 8:35 left for the go-ahead score and he tacked on a 12-yarder at the 1:39 mark to wrap up the win. Tide defenders came up with big stops on the Tornadoes’ final four possessions to end their season for the second straight year.
Look for more in Wednesday’s print edition.
