Mendenhall, Northeast Jones jockeying for playoff position as season hits stretch run
•
With two weeks left in their regular season, the Northeast Jones Tigers (4-5, 2-1 Region 5-4A) need one more region win to secure a spot in the Class 4A playoffs. They fought valiantly for that win last Friday, but fell short in a shootout against Quitman. This week they will get another opportunity when they take on the rival Mendenhall Tigers (4-4, 3-0).
Mendenhall, winners of four straight games after losing its first four of the season, is tied with Quitman for first place in the region, with Northeast Jones one game behind.
Northeast Jones has won two of its three games in October and will be looking to finish the month strong on Friday.
Even in last week’s loss to Quitman, there were many positives to take from the game. Senior quarterback Mason Smith and the offense delivered their best passing performance of the season. Smith completed 11 of 17 passes for 266 yards and two touchdowns. Senior wide receiver Jaylon Hudson was his primary target, catching five passes for 186 yards and two scores.
None of that would have been possible without the play of the offensive line, which was so good it garnered Farm Bureau Insurance Players of the Week honors (See Page B2). Those linemen honored were Haden Smith, Corveyon Harrison, Sam White Justin Montgomery, Ethan Moss, Christian Lowery and Allen McCree.
The Tigers hope to carry that success forward, combined with their rushing attack, which has produced 100 or more yards in each of their last three games.
To win on Friday, NEJ will have to complete the task of stunting an equally dangerous Mendenhall rushing attack that has had an even higher level of success over the past month. Over the course of their current four-game winning streak, Mendenhall’s offense has averaged 298 rushing yards per game.
Leading the way has been Reggie McLaurin. The 5-foot-11, 205-pound junior has rushed for 751 yards, 6.8 yards per carry, with seven touchdowns. In the last two weeks, McLaurin has rushed for 407 yards and three touchdowns, leading his team to big region victories over Florence and Newton County. Freshman DK Jenkins — who also starts at quarterback — and sophomore Isaiah Drummond have led the defense with 100 combined solo tackles. After allowing 114 points in their first two games of the season, the defense regrouped and held their last six opponents to an average of 19 points.
Mendenhall leads the all-time series over NEJ, 13-11, since the two teams first faced off in 1981. Mendenhall won last year’s game, 52-35.
The winner of Friday’s game will walk away with possession of second place in Region 5-4A with just one game left to play before the postseason begins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.