The Northeast Jones Tigers (2-3) will be back at home Friday night to host Forrest County AHS (1-3). After falling last week on the road to the Purvis Tornadoes, the Tigers will be looking to get back on track and establish positive momentum heading into the beginning of district play.
The Tigers’ bread-and-butter continues to be their physical running game. In their two wins this season, the Tigers have rushed for more than 500 yards and nine touchdowns, whereas in their three losses, they have averaged just 100 yards on the ground with only two touchdowns. Tony Barnes and Zymarrian Ducksworth will be asked to lead the charge, both having averaged 70 yards per game on the ground with nine combined scores.
The defense will be anchored by its best pass-rusher, Joi Jones, who leads the unit with 25 tackles, two sacks and an interception in the first five games of his high school career.
Forrest County Ag is desperately looking to turn around their season after suffering three consecutive losses in September. Its success or lack there of has depended heavily on the performance of do-it-all senior quarterback Devonte Dixon, who leads the team with 427 all-purpose yards and six total touchdowns. Similarly to Jones, senior defensive end Gage Glover has paved the way for his team’s defensive unit with 27 tackles and four sacks so far on the year. Having only forced four turnovers, the Aggies’ Achilles heel has been not being able to get opposing offenses off the field to keep their defense rested over the course of four quarters.
Northeast Jones and FCA have played 11 times in the past, resulting in seven wins for the Tigers and four for the Aggies. Their last meeting in 2014 ended with a 30-6 home victory for Coach Keith Braddock and the Tigers.
