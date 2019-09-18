On Friday, the Northeast Jones Tigers earned their first win over the South Jones Braves since 2014, advancing to 2-2 through their first four games of the season. However, head coach Keith Braddock said his team is by no means content to dwell on that accomplishment. The Tigers are hungry for more wins, starting with Friday night’s road game against the Purvis Tornadoes.
“I asked our kids, ‘Are we satisfied with beating a cross-town rival or are we going to keep working and keep getting better?’” said Braddock. “I knew what their answer would be. We had really good days of practice on Monday and Tuesday, and we’re looking forward to our next game.”
The Tigers’ next opponent, Purvis, is 1-3 coming into the matchup. The Tornadoes got off to a rough start this season with losses in each of their first three games, but they now have momentum after earning their first win last Friday over Perry Central by a score of 27-8.
Their offense leans heavily on its ability to run the football, averaging 202 rushing yards per game. Five members of their rushing corps are averaging 5 or more yards per carry, and four of them have rushed for more than 100 yards in first four weeks. Leading rusher Kade Sherrill has 237 yards on the ground — 7.9 yards per carry — with two touchdowns. Purvis’ defense, which is allowing an average of 26 points per game, is led by senior linebacker Ty Herrell, who has 33 tackles through four games.
Similar to their opponents, the Tigers’ bread-and-butter has been their rushing attack so far this season. Seniors Tony Barnes and Zymarrian Ducksworth have rushed for a combined 665 yards and nine touchdowns in the first four games of their final high school season. Braddock said their success in that department is definitely a group effort.
“It starts with our big guys up front,” Braddock said. “Coach Milner does a really great job with our offensive line. We’ve got two really good running backs that we can mix things up with and our quarterback is pretty quick on his feet, too.”
Along with contributing to the running game, senior quarterback Mason Smith is also settling into his role as a passer. Smith has completed 65 percent of his pass attempts for 252 yards and three touchdowns and Braddock believes he’ll continue to improve with more time behind center.
“He’s getting more and more comfortable back there,” said Braddock. “We feel like at this point, if we needed him to throw the ball 25 or 30 times, he can do it. As an old defensive coach, I don’t know if I’d want to do that, but we have that confidence in him to make plays for us when we need it.”
Friday night’s game is one of just two non-region contests remaining on the Tigers’ schedule before the start of district competition, giving the team another opportunity to build positive momentum before starting on their quest for a spot in the playoffs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.