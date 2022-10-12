NEJ football

Northeast Jones running back Kijuan McMilllian runs away from Perry Central defenders earlier this year.

The Northeast Jones Tigers (5-2, 2-0) are undefeated in region play, and coming into one of their biggest matchups of the season against Newton County (2-5, 1-1), a team that suffered its first Region 5-4A loss against Mendenhall a week ago.

As the Tigers seek their fourth straight victory and move closer to hosting a playoff game, the team has shaken off early-season injuries. Especially hit hard has been the defensive backs, but over the last two weeks, the Tigers have intercepted six passes.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.