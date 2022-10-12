The Northeast Jones Tigers (5-2, 2-0) are undefeated in region play, and coming into one of their biggest matchups of the season against Newton County (2-5, 1-1), a team that suffered its first Region 5-4A loss against Mendenhall a week ago.
As the Tigers seek their fourth straight victory and move closer to hosting a playoff game, the team has shaken off early-season injuries. Especially hit hard has been the defensive backs, but over the last two weeks, the Tigers have intercepted six passes.
“Getting Kaleb Bryant back from injury has helped us on both sides of the ball,” Northeast Jones head coach Keith Braddock said. “He is a very talented and physical senior, and a leader on our team, and you can see the difference when he is out there. On offense, we have been getting him the ball in the rushing game and he is slowly getting back into the swing of things over the past couple of weeks.
“But defensively, he had a big interception for us last week, and we needed to get a veteran like him back. He lets us have more versatility because we move him around on defense. He plays linebacker to defensive back, and that’s really good to have a player with that type of flexibility.”
The Tigers’ defense has had a nose for the football this season, which has helped their offense out by giving them short-yardage situations.
“We have been able to get off the field a lot and keep our defense fresh the past couple of weeks by coming up with some big turnovers,” Braddock said. “Last week, we had three picks and three fumble recoveries, and one happened right after we turned over the ball ourselves. As long as we keep coming up with turnovers, like we have been, and hold on to the ball, we will be able to compete with a lot of teams.”
Braddock made sure to credit Newton County on what it has accomplished this season.
“They have a lot of really talented players and are going to come into the game really well-coached,” Braddock said. “Newton County’s head coach Bobby Bass always does a really good job and has his team ready to come out and play. We know we are going to have to come out with a lot of energy and play four quarters of football in order to get this victory.”
The Jaguars come in with one of the top rushing attacks in the region, led by Latarrance Phillips and Kimari Brown, who have combined for nearly 900 yards and nine touchdowns. Quarterback Grey Hill has thrown for 627 yards and four touchdowns.
The game kicks off tonight (Thursday) at 7 in Decatur.
