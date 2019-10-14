Northeast Jones (4-4, 2-0) made a big splash in region play Friday night with a 16-0 shutout victory over the Florence Eagles (2-6, 0-2). Despite miserable weather conditions for most of the night, the Tigers outplayed the Eagles in every phase of the game, adding up to a two-score advantage and a win.
“This is a good win,” head coach Keith Braddock said after the ballgame. “I mean ... they’re all good wins. They’ve got some really good players on offense. I appreciated the toughness we played with on defense, and offense we were able to run the clock and outlast them.”
After a scoreless first quarter, the Tigers' offense found momentum and put together two consecutive scoring drives. The first ended with a 1-yard touchdown run by Zymarrian Ducksworth on fourth and goal, and the second came on a 65-yard quarterback scramble by Mason Smith. Even after that, Braddock said he knew his defense had no room for error.
“They’ve hit some home runs against a lot of teams,” Braddock said. “I knew they were just a play away, so I was still a little nervous.”
Florence put together one deep drive into enemy territory during the fourth quarter, but it came to an end after an interception by Jakendis Jones, his second in the Tigers' last two games. In the final minutes of play, pinned back on their own goal line, the Eagles' quarterback threw the ball away from behind the goal line, which resulted in a safety. Smith took a knee and the team celebrated its second straight win to open region competition.
With just three weeks remaining before the playoffs, Braddock said the Tigers are right where they expected to be at this point in the season.
"This is where we envisioned ourselves," said Braddock. "We had hoped to be a little ahead of the game earlier, and it didn't happen but we bounced back. We wanted to be in position to compete in the heart of region play with some success, and we're there. If we keep working and keep getting better, we'll have a chance to keep winning games."
On Friday, the Tigers will travel to Clarke County to take on the Quitman Panthers (5-3, 2-0) in hopes of earning a third consecutive win and shoring up their playoff chances.
