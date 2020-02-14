The Northeast Jones Tigers have become annual contenders for the Region 5-4A title, finishing in the Top 3 in region standings for five straight years. With a nice mix of experienced leadership and up-and-coming talent, head coach Jeremy Parker and his team are eager to build off that success and climb even higher in 2020.
“We’ve been pretty successful over the last five or six years,” Parker said. “We’ve made it to the second or third round of playoffs in each of those years. I think it’s about time for us to see some more growth and see if we can push past that second or third round and go even further.”
NEJ lost five seniors from last year’s team, four of whom went on to play college baseball. This year’s squad will again be led by five seniors who contributed last season.
Mason Smith, a Pearl River Community College commit, will be leadoff batter, right fielder and a starting pitcher. Shelby Nowell, who served as a closer on the mound as a junior, will be the team’s starting pitcher on Tuesdays and start at catcher during others. On Fridays, junior left-hander Dalton Tanner will take the mound as a returning member of the starting rotation.
Several younger members of last year’s starting lineup will be returning with a lot of experience under their belt. Sophomore infielder Carson Ellis will return at third base, and juniors Sam Mansell and Eli Collins will return at second base and shortstop, respectively.
Northeast Jones will take the field today (Saturday) at Enterprise High School for a jamboree scrimmage against the Bulldogs, and their regular season will begin Thursday against Forrest County AHS in the West Jones Classic.
Tigers' schedule
Feb. 15, 1 p.m.: at Enterprise (Jamboree)
Feb. 20, 4 p.m.: #Forrest County
Feb. 21, 4 p.m.: #South Jones
Feb. 22, 1 p.m.: $Hattiesburg
Feb. 22, 3 p.m.: $Jefferson Davis County
Feb. 25, 7 p.m.: Richton
Feb. 28, 7 p.m.: at Richton
Feb. 29, 3 p.m.: at Taylorsville
March 3, 7 p.m.: at South Jones
March 6, 5 p.m.: %Raleigh
March 7, 3 p.m.: %Perry Central
March 10, 5 p.m.: %Laurel
March 10, 7:15 p.m.: %Seminary
March 13, 7:30 p.m.: !at Stringer
March 14, 5:15 p.m.: !Sweet Water
March 17, 7 p.m.: *at Quitman
March 20, 7 p.m.: *Quitman
March 21, 11 a.m.: +Sumrall
March 24, 7 p.m.: *Mendenhall
March 27, 7 p.m: *at Mendenhall
March 28, 1 p.m.: Taylorsville
March 31, 7 p.m.: *Richland
April 3, 7 p.m.: *at Richland
April 7, 7 p.m.: *Florence
April 9, 7 p.m.: *at Florence
April 13, 2 p.m.: Wayne Academy
April 14, 7 p.m.: *at Newton County
April 17, 7 p.m.: *Newton County
April 18, 1 p.m.: Enterprise (Senior Day)
April 20, 7 p.m.: at Magee
April 25, 1 p.m.: at Wayne County
# West Jones Tournament; $ Meridian Tournament; %NEJ Tournament; !Stringer Tournament; +Seminary Tournament;
*Region 5-4A games
