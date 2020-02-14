The Northeast Jones Tigers have become annual contenders for the Region 5-4A title, finishing in the Top 3 in region standings for five straight years. With a nice mix of experienced leadership and up-and-coming talent, head coach Jeremy Parker and his team are eager to build off that success and climb even higher in 2020. 

“We’ve been pretty successful over the last five or six years,” Parker said. “We’ve made it to the second or third round of playoffs in each of those years. I think it’s about time for us to see some more growth and see if we can push past that second or third round and go even further.” 

NEJ lost five seniors from last year’s team, four of whom went on to play college baseball. This year’s squad will again be led by five seniors who contributed last season. 

Mason Smith, a Pearl River Community College commit, will be leadoff batter, right fielder and a starting pitcher. Shelby Nowell, who served as a closer on the mound as a junior, will be the team’s starting pitcher on Tuesdays and start at catcher during others. On Fridays, junior left-hander Dalton Tanner will take the mound as a returning member of the starting rotation. 

Several younger members of last year’s starting lineup will be returning with a lot of experience under their belt. Sophomore infielder Carson Ellis will return at third base, and juniors Sam Mansell and Eli Collins will return at second base and shortstop, respectively. 

Northeast Jones will take the field today (Saturday) at Enterprise High School for a jamboree scrimmage against the Bulldogs, and their regular season will begin Thursday against Forrest County AHS in the West Jones Classic.

Tigers' schedule

Feb. 15, 1 p.m.: at Enterprise (Jamboree)

Feb. 20, 4 p.m.: #Forrest County

Feb. 21, 4 p.m.: #South Jones

Feb. 22, 1 p.m.: $Hattiesburg

Feb. 22, 3 p.m.: $Jefferson Davis County

Feb. 25, 7 p.m.: Richton

Feb. 28, 7 p.m.: at Richton

Feb. 29, 3 p.m.: at Taylorsville

March 3, 7 p.m.: at South Jones

March 6, 5 p.m.: %Raleigh

March 7, 3 p.m.: %Perry Central

March 10, 5 p.m.: %Laurel

March 10, 7:15 p.m.: %Seminary

March 13, 7:30 p.m.: !at Stringer

March 14, 5:15 p.m.: !Sweet Water

March 17, 7 p.m.: *at Quitman

March 20, 7 p.m.: *Quitman

March 21, 11 a.m.: +Sumrall

March 24, 7 p.m.: *Mendenhall

March 27, 7 p.m: *at Mendenhall

March 28, 1 p.m.: Taylorsville

March 31, 7 p.m.: *Richland

April 3, 7 p.m.: *at Richland

April 7, 7 p.m.: *Florence

April 9, 7 p.m.: *at Florence

April 13, 2 p.m.: Wayne Academy

April 14, 7 p.m.: *at Newton County

April 17, 7 p.m.: *Newton County

April 18, 1 p.m.: Enterprise (Senior Day)

April 20, 7 p.m.: at Magee

April 25, 1 p.m.: at Wayne County

# West Jones Tournament;  $ Meridian Tournament; %NEJ Tournament; !Stringer Tournament; +Seminary Tournament; 

*Region 5-4A games

