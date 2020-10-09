NEJ reigns in the rain to snag first win
FLORENCE — The conditions were sloppy and the offense was sloppier, but the scoreboard was bright and beautiful for Northeast Jones.
The Tigers picked up their first win of a frustrating season at region foe Florence on Thursday night, 8-5, setting off a postseason-like celebration for players, coaches and fans who braved the elements.
“I’m just proud for the kids and the assistant coaches,” NEJ coach Keith Braddock said, appearing more relieved than jubilant after the game. “They all come to work every day … The kids deserve this and the coaches deserve this.”
Defense set the table for the Tigers’ only score and kept the Eagles’ high-flying offense grounded for the night.
Sophomore linebacker Kye Braddock recovered a fumble at midfield on the home team’s opening drive, and the Tigers marched down and got a 9-yard touchdown run from sophomore running back Zac Dyess. Braddock ran in the two-point conversion.
The Eagles, who had won three in a row and were averaging 21 points per game, threatened twice near the end of the half, but were thwarted each time. NEJ defensive backs Jalin Naylor and Jamary Dean both came up with interceptions deep in Tiger territory to stop them during the final ticks.
The game was moved up because of Hurricane Delta, which was expected to strike the Gulf Coast on Friday evening, but some pre-storm showers moved into the area a day early.
The wet conditions, coupled with inexperience and a new Wing-T offense, led to several slippery exchanges on snaps and handoffs. One came right after Naylor’s pick just in front of the end zone and resulted in an Eagles safety. The Tigers fumbled it away at midfield on their next possession and Florence got a couple of quick completions to the 16-yard line, but Dean’s defensive play preserved an 8-2 NEJ advantage going into the half.
Freshman quarterback Davin Lowery and Braddock split time under center hours after junior Charles Strickland, who started the season as the Tigers’ signal-caller, underwent knee surgery.
The Tigers fumbled away their first possession of the second half, too, but they held the home team to a 28-yard field goal by Ayden Ward that made it a three-point game three minutes into the third quarter. NEJ fumbled it away again, but each time, the defense stopped the Eagles.
“It was extremely wet under center, and this offense has a lot of quick movements,” Coach Braddock said. “The conditions had something to do with it, but we have to clean that up. We have a chance to be really good on defense. They’ve been playing really well.”
In the final minutes, Tye Braddock got off a punt under pressure that stuffed the Eagles at their own 12-yard line. Ty Hoze sacked quarterback Kade May to force a fourth-and-long and the Tigers took over on downs. The Eagles got the ball back at their 11 with less than a minute to go and again were stopped.
Lowery lined up in the victory formation and the sidelines erupted in a celebration as the final horn sounded.
The Tigers’ first two games were called off because of COVID-19 quarantines and they have been dealing with injuries at key positions while playing catch-up since then. They nearly pulled off an upset of undefeated Richland in their region opener last week, so winning the second one on the region schedule was sweet.
“These kids are buying into what the coaches say,” Braddock said, and they’re blocking out everything else. “I think our future is bright.”
The Tigers are scheduled to host Quitman — an 8-0 loser to Florence last week — in a region contest on Friday.
