NE Jones senior duo, SJ freshman QB shine
•
For the first time in five years, the Northeast Jones players were the ones dancing in the locker room after playing cross-county rival South Jones.
Both teams featured quick-strike offenses, scoring in bunches, but the Tigers’ defense shut down the Braves in the second half to earn their first victory over an in-county foe in three years, 48-23, on Friday night in a Leader-Call Battle for the Belt matchup.
“They grow up together, everybody knows everybody,” NEJ coach Keith Braddock said of the rivalry as his players gyrated to “Get Low” in the next room. “It’s still important to the people, to our kids, our fans … but we never make it easy.”
The Tigers (2-2) fumbled it away on the opening kickoff and SJ’s Mark Diers kicked a 42-yard field goal to give the Braves (1-3) an early 3-0 lead. The Tigers bounced back to take a 28-9 lead late in the second quarter, then gave up two TDs in a 10-second span to allow South to get back within a touchdown of taking the lead at the half. Braddock was proud of his team for overcoming that setback.
“We came out and found a way to win when they had all of the momentum,” he said. “We’ve got a chance to have a good year.”
Tony Barnes (12 carries, 134 yards) scored three touchdowns and Zymarrian Ducksworth (16 carries, 211 yards) added two TDs as the senior duo led a powerful running game that racked up 378 yards. Quarterback Mason Smith was efficient, completing 4 of 5 passes to four different receivers for 63 yards and a TD. Jason Garcia booted a pair of field goals and all six extra points.
“It starts with the offensive line,” Braddock said. “They did a really did good job blocking, giving ourselves a chance for big plays and executing in the passing game to keep us balanced and them off balance. The credit goes to the kids and the coaches. They believed in each other.”
Barnes scored on a 4-yard run, after a nice return past midfield by freshman Jakendis Jones, and Garcia made it 7-3 NEJ three minutes into the game.
After the heat timeout midway through the first quarter, both offenses heated up, scoring three TDs in a 36-second span.
Barnes scampered 17 yards for a score one play after Ducksworth sprinted for a 68-yard gain from deep in Tiger territory.
On the Braves’ next play from scrimmage, SJ freshman quarterback Luke Griffin — in for injured senior starter Chad Locklear — threw a 61-yard scoring strike to BJ Hawthorne (3 catches, 91 yards; 3 carries, 27 yards).
Smith answered with a 40-yard scoring pass to Jaylon Hudson on the Tigers’ next play and they led 21-9 going into the second quarter.
With under three minutes to go in the half, Ducksworth dashed to the end zone from 62 yards out to make it 28-9.
But South struck twice in the final 20 seconds to make it a one-score game at the half. Griffin threw a 9-yard TD to Tegarrius Roberts with 20 seconds to go, then, after the Braves recovered an onside kick, Griffin hit Travis Conner (4 catches, 65 yards) from 46 yards out to make it 28-23 at the break after Diers booted his second extra point.
The Tigers’ defense kept the Braves off the board the rest of the way as the Tigers got their first win over South since 2014 and their first over a county rival since beating West Jones in 2015. South, West and Laurel are all Class 5A schools and NEJ is 4A.
“They were snake-bit the last four years and we were snake-bit this year,” SJ coach Roger Satcher said. “They were able to outman us in certain spots where they knew we had weaknesses, and they took advantage.”
Locklear hurt his ankle last week and was unable to play, “and he may not be able to play (this) week,” Satcher said.
He was proud of his ninth-grade signal-caller — the son of SJ assistant coach Brad Griffin, who is a former NEJ assistant — for the way he handled the pressure. The 5-foot-8, 135-pounder was 15-of-28 for 214 yards and three TDs in his varsity debut.
“This is his first start, against a rival, at a place where his daddy used to coach,” Satcher said. “There was a lot of pressure on that young man, and he shined … I’m proud of him.”
Barnes added a TD run of 31 yards in the third and Ducksworth scored from 9 yards in the fourth. Garcia booted field goals of 46 and 25 yards in the second half.
Cole Thomas led the NEJ defense with a sack and a fumble recovery. Michael Waite also recovered a fumble, Jones had an interception and Jackson Flynt, Zac Rogers and Allen McCree all recorded sacks.
Braddock said he was proud of his defense for being able to stop the South running game, which had been strong in previous outings this season, but was held to 102 yards.
“I’m excited for the kids and the coaches,” Braddock said. “These kids work hard and they’ve been through a lot. Only guys in that locker room … know what all we’ve been through. South Jones has had a good team the last few years. They’re big, physical, and they threw the ball well. For us, it’s a tough matchup.”
Emotions did get the best of a couple of players. South’s Conner and NEJ’s Jones were ejected for fighting in the fourth quarter. That means they won’t be allowed to play this Friday, when NE Jones travels to Purvis and the Braves host Vancleave.
“We’ve got to understand, we can’t sacrifice next week because we get mad at someone this week,” Satcher said. “Our kids have got to grow up. In life, things are going to go wrong. You can’t react and make it mess up the rest of your life. That’s a lesson we have to learn.”
