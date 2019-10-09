Northeast Jones (3-4, 0-1) ended a two-game slide last week with a dominant road win over the Richland Rangers. This Friday, the Tigers will be back at The Jungle, hoping that momentum will roll over into another win over the visiting Florence Eagles (2-5, 0-1).
The Tigers are currently on the rise, having already matched their highest wins total since 2016. Last week’s win was one of their most complete victories in quite some time, led by quarterback Mason Smith, who is becoming more and more of a threat at his new position. The senior has completed 55 percent of his passes for 427 yards and three touchdowns while also rushing for 202 yards and three scores. Tony Barnes and Zymarrian Ducksworth have been a consistent force in the running game, combining for 827 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Senior defensive end Joi Jones has made a tremendous impact after missing his junior season, leading the defense with 31 solo tackles and four sacks. The defensive unit has allowed just 20 total points in the last two games, a large reason, for the team’s resurgence halfway through the season.
Florence suffered a 39-7 loss at Quitman last week, ending a two-game winning streak against Forest and Collins. The Eagles’ offense depends heavily on senior quarterback Ian Vaughn, who has been the team’s leading rusher and scorer through seven games. Points have not come easy for the Eagles, who are averaging just 14 per game this year.
NEJ will have an opportunity to capitalize on the ground against an Eagles’ defense that has failed to show they can stop the run, allowing six of its first seven opponents to rush for more than 200 yards.
The Tigers are 5-1 in their all-time series against the Eagles, although their last meeting ended with a 57-29 victory for Florence in the first round of the 2016 playoffs. A win for the Tigers on Friday would put them right in the thick of contention for a spot in this year’s postseason.
