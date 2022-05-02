NEJ splits two games with Pass Christian
After a dominant performance from Northeast Jones in Game 1, Pass Christian forced a Game 3 with the Tigers in their second-round playoff series. That game took place on Monday night, and results can be found at Laurel Leader-Call Sports on Facebook.
Northeast Jones 5, Pass Christian 0
Starting pitcher Charlee Strickland allowed three hits and no runs in his complete seven-inning winning performance. The Tigers had their offense rolling too, with Kye Braddock leading the way with two RBIs. Bryce Sullins and Ty Herrington also knocked in runs for Northeast Jones.
“Charlee (Strickland) did a good job of controlling the strike zone,” NEJ head coach Jeremy Parker said. “It was a big win for a senior in a playoff game. We hit the ball well enough too. It was a good performance for us.”
Pass Christian 2, Northeast Jones 1 (8 innings)
An error on the last play of the game kept Pass Christian's season alive. Pass Christian's Dylan Welter bunted, and second baseman Kaden Padgett committed an error that allowed the winning run in the bottom of the eighth.
"We had a lot of missed opportunities tonight," Northeast Jones head coach Jeremy Parker said. "We hit too many balls in the air, and we have to put the ball on the ground and make them make plays. We ran into an out on the bases, and of course, we ended the game on an error."
Starting pitcher Ty Herrington gave Northeast Jones every chance to win in his longest outing of the season. He tossed eight strikeouts and allowed only three hits through seven complete innings.
"We came into this game hoping to get four innings from him and keep the game close," Parker said. "Instead, he gave us seven innings with just one run. You can't ask for anything more than that. I'm very proud of him. I feel bad that we couldn't win the game for him, but we couldn't score more than one run."
Braddock and Herrington were the only Tigers to record hits in Game 2. Carson Ellis scored the Tigers' lone run after Pass Christian third baseman Terry Patton commited a throwing error off of a Herrington ground ball.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.