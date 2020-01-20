Let me begin this week’s column with a simple disclaimer: I am not — nor have I ever been — a complainer. I’m the type of guy who will eat something he dislikes rather than taking it back and complaining that it was made incorrectly. That being the case, I like to think of this as more of a concern than a complaint. My concern is that the MHSAA is doing an incredible disservice to its players by not implementing the use of a shot clock in high school basketball.
For those of you who may not follow the sport closely, the shot clock dictates the amount of time a team is allowed to use during each possession. The clock begins whenever a player from one team possesses the ball inbounds, and it ends in one of three ways: a basket, a missed shot that hits the rim or a buzzer that indicates time has run out. In the NBA, teams are given 24 seconds, while college teams are given 30.
Over the last three months, I’ve covered a lot of high school basketball. Occasionally, I like to sneak this question into my postgame interviews: “Coach, are there any good reasons why there is not a shot clock in high school basketball?” I’ve asked more than 10 coaches this question. Some agreed with me and some were neutral on the matter, but none offered up even one reason the shot clock is not being used at the high school level.
In fact, I’m not sure anybody knows. I even searched the World Wide Web for answers on the matter, only to find people who claim, “This is just the way it’s always been, so there’s no reason to change the game.” Life lesson: “It’s always been this way” is the absolute worst excuse in the world for not making a change.
As you could probably guess, I do have several reasons to support the idea of adding the clock. I’ll share the two biggest.
For starters, we aren’t doing our student-athletes any favors by training them to play the game at a pace that will not be allowed at the collegiate level. If the goal is to give students the opportunity to further their education through sports, then they should be instructed to play the game in a way that best prepares them for that opportunity.
Secondly, imagine this scenario: Team A has a two-point lead in the last minute of a region championship basketball game. Team B has put together an impressive comeback to get within striking distance, but the work isn’t done just yet. They still need one more basket. Instead of giving them that opportunity, a player from Team A simply tucks the ball under his arm and stands completely still until the game clock hits zero. Team A holds onto the ball for more than a minute to end the game and win a title.
The thing is, that isn’t just a scenario I imagined in my head. I saw it happen at one of our local schools not too long ago. In football, there are play clocks to prevent this type of thing from happening. Most basketball leagues do the same. Why not join the club, MHSAA?
Just recently, seven states — including California and New York — implemented the shot clock into both boys’ and girls’ high school basketball. The costs involved are minimal, and the benefits are apparent. How about we jump in on this trend early on rather than being the last to conform, similarly to just about everything else in life, it seems
Ultimately, I’ll continue to enjoy watching our kids compete regardless of whether we ever get the shot clock. I do, however, think using the clock would improve the game and better prepare our local athletes for opportunities to play at a higher level.
Ironically, my time is up. I guess just about everything should have its own limits, right? I’ll talk to you guys next week.
Brad Crowe is sports editor of the Leader-Call. Email him at sports@leader-call.com.
