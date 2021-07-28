After months of anticipation and intense preparation, the Dixie Youth World Series has officially arrived in Laurel. For two weeks, teams from across the Southeast United States will descend upon Laurel to participate in the pinnacle of Dixie Youth baseball.
Tonight (Thursday), the City of Laurel will host the World Series’ opening ceremony “Between the Bricks” at Laurel High School. The ceremony will introduce all teams participating in the opening rounds of their respective tournaments but will also serve as a celebration of sorts for city employees, who have spent endless hours over the last few months helping prepare Laurel for its fourth DYWS in 12 years.
“We encourage everyone to come out and be a part of welcoming our guests to the city,” Parks and Recreation Director Elvin Ulmer said. “This is a culmination of a lot of hard work and sacrifice from all of our city employees and volunteers. Now, we are ready to get the fun part started and play some ball.”
The opening ceremonies will begin at 7:30 p.m. and are free to the public. Originally scheduled as an indoor event, the ceremony are moved outside to help mitigate any COVID-19-related concerns for attendees. While masks are encouraged by the DYWS commission, they are optional for everyone in attendance. A DJ, concessions and other family entertainment will be present at the ceremony and will conclude with the introduction of participating teams.
“We’ll have a little something for everyone to enjoy tonight,” Ulmer said. “Each team will be introduced and be paraded around the field for the fans to welcome them individually. We hope to make it special for everyone coming in.”
Teams from out of town that are participating will be treated to a much more vibrant Laurel than the last time the city hosted the DYWS in 2016. HGTV’s ‘Home Town” not only created a renewed sense of community in Laurel, but it also gave birth to a host of new businesses and recreational options for visitors.
In the past, DYWS participants were likely the only group of visitors coming to Laurel. This time around, incoming families will join a multitude of tourists from all over the country. With Laurel more well-equipped to handle tourism than ever before, DYWS guests will be able to spend more time in Laurel rather than venturing out to Hattiesburg and other areas for entertainment.
Tonya Youngling, a parent who will be traveling from Asheville, N.C., hopes to experience Laurel for herself after being a fan of “Home Town” for years.
“From everything I have seen and heard, Laurel is going to be a treat,” Youngling said. “My family wants to experience everything while we are in town. Obviously, my son’s goal is to win a championship, but when we have free time, we want to eat at Pearl’s, see Ben and Erin and just experience everything that we’ve heard about the town. My son, Derek, is my only boy, so this could be a once-in-a-lifetime kind of thing for us. I don’t know if we will ever be able to come back to Laurel, so we want to make the most of it while we are here.”
A huge part of the preparation for the DYWS has been the construction of the Elvin Ulmer Eightplex adjacent to the existing Sportplex. Heavy rain over the past few months slowed down Ulmer’s schedule by three weeks, but rapid progress has been made over the last few weeks. As of press time on Wednesday, Ulmer said the fields are now playable, although some of the cosmetic fixtures will be missing.
“We had hoped to be done by July 1,” Ulmer said. “We’ve said the whole time that there is nothing to be done about the weather. We had to work around it, but the fields are playable. I wish we had those three weeks back, but we did everything possible to make sure the fields were playable in time. Now, we are ready to welcome everyone to Laurel. It’ll be a busy two weeks, but we are ready. It’s time to play ball.”
