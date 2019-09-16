The Laurel Tornadoes bounced back strong from last week’s loss on the road to Wayne County with a 21-14 win at home over the 6A Petal Panthers. The Tornadoes jumped ahead early with 14 unanswered points in the first half and stellar pass defense allowed them to maintain that lead through the final buzzer.
On the opening drive, junior quarterback Xavier Evans hit Kanarius Johnson for a long pass that put the Tornadoes inside the red zone. Moments later, Kiron Benjamin finished the drive with a five-yard run for a touchdown. In the second quarter, Evans threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Bryce Page and extended Laurel’s lead to double digits going into halftime.
On the first play from scrimmage in the third, the Panthers’ standout running back Micah McGowan broke loose for an 85-yard touchdown run. Following a punt on the ensuing drive by Laurel, McGowan reached the end zone again — this time from 30 yards out — and the extra point by Tyler Dailey tied the game at 14.
Early in the fourth quarter, a long pass to Johnson and a long run by Evans set up Benjamin for a 2-yard rushing score to recapture the lead. Despite several big plays for the Panthers in the quarter, the Tornadoes defense held them scoreless by forcing three turnovers — two fumbles recovered by Ryan Fuller and Sydarius Byrd and an interception by Javonta Caldwell.
Evans completed 23 of 33 passes for 195 yards and a touchdown. Johnson caught seven of those passes for 110 yards and Page had three catches for 17 yards and a touchdown.
Now 3-1 on the season, the Tornadoes have two weeks to prepare for their Region 3-5A opener, which will be at home against the South Jones Braves.
