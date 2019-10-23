The first time Laurel (6-2, 3-1) lost this season, it returned home and secured three straight wins between the bricks. The Tornadoes are hoping for the same type of rebound on Friday night when they host the Forest Hill Patriots (3-6, 2-2).
The Tornadoes will be looking to right a few wrongs from last week’s loss to the rival West Jones Mustangs, a game in which they were held to 14 points, their lowest total of the season. The offensive unit has been significantly more efficient in front of its home fan base this year, averaging 35 points per game with four wins and no losses compared to 25 points per game and a 2-2 record on the road.
Despite the loss, Laurel’s defense continued its high level of performance, holding a high-octane Mustangs offense to a season-low total of 24 points. Freshman defensive back Jeremy Porter has continued his rise as a dominant force on the unit, having the second most solo tackles and being tied for most sacks and interceptions.
Forest Hill will be looking to rebound as well, in its case from back-to-back losses to West Jones and Natchez. The Patriots’ ability to pass was stifled in the two losses, but they proved themselves to be a consistent threat running the ball with 209 yards per game on the ground. Their rushing attack has been led by freshman Million Kelly, who has 554 yards on 4.1 yards per carry and eight touchdowns through eight games. Also a ground threat is senior quarterback Christopher Hughes, who has 296 rushing yards and two touchdowns to go along with 14 passing TDs.
The Tornadoes performed nearly flawlessly against the Patriots in their first two meetings since Forest Hill was added to Region 3-5A, winning them both by a combined score of 107-0. A third win over the Patriots on Friday would assure that Laurel finishes no lower than second place in the region with three weeks remaining before playoffs
