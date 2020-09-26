The Laurel Tornadoes' first win of the 2020 season did not come easy; but in a year filled with countless obstacles and setbacks, head coach Ryan Earnest says the adversity has come to be expected. His team's ability to step up in the face of adversity and secure a 34-21 victory made his first win as head coach of the program even more satisfying.
"That's life," Earnest said after the game. "The good Lord prepares us in different ways. I'm just proud of my guys. I'm proud of the way they fought. We've got a lot of work to do. There are some things we've got to clean up. But I'm proud of the way they responded to the challenge tonight."
After a scoreless first period, the Tornadoes' offense drew first blood with a 15-yard touchdown reception made by Tyrone Jones, thrown by Xavier Evans, who rejoined the team this week after taking several weeks to recover from a minor injury. Earnest said Evans' impact on the team was clear from the opening drive to the last.
"As you can see, it's always better when No. 10 is on the field," Earnest said. "He's not 100 percent yet, but 70 percent of him is better than 100 percent of a whole lot of people."
The Braves tied the game with just over a minute remaining with a pick six by Jaquan McGillberry. Laurel's Okeme Parker rerouted the momentum in his team's favor with a touchdown return on the ensuing kick, but the Braves struck back just seconds later with a long touchdown pass from Luke Griffin to BJ Hawthorne. A missed PAT by the Tornadoes allowed the Braves to take a 14-13 advantage into the locker room.
Difference-making plays on defense continued to be a theme for the Braves in the third quarter, with Jakobe Clark snagging a pick six to end a long Laurel drive and extend the lead to 21-13.
Despite being held short on a fourth and goal conversion attempt, the Tornadoes regained possession and marched right back down the field for a short touchdown run by Evans and a successful two-point conversion, tying the score 21-21.
Evans, continuously growing more comfortable being back on the field, scored again on a 13-yard run later in the third quarter to recapture the lead for Laurel.
"It feels good to be back," Evans said after the contest. "I had to get my feel for it after being out for like three weeks, but it really just felt good to be out there with my team."
Fellow Tornadoes receiver Dayton Cooley caught a 33-yard touchdown pass from Dexter Scott on Laurel's next offensive drive to pull ahead by two scores in what would ultimately end with a final score of 34-21.
For more insight on Laurel's first win of the year, see our full recap in Tuesday's edition of the Leader-Call sports section.
