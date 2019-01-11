Don’t look now, but here come the Laurel Golden Tornadoes.
After losing their first five games, the Tornadoes have won seven of their last eight to improve to 7-6 overall. With Tuesday’s 84-68 victory over South Jones, the Naders took first place in the region with a 2-0 record in Region 5-5A. South Jones fell to 3-14 and 0-2 in region.
South Jones held a 21-17 lead at the end of the first quarter and the game went into halftime tied at 37. Laurel, though, used a 26-17 advantage in the third quarter to hold a 63-54 lead.
Laurel outscored South 21-14 in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.
Junior Travis Conner led South Jones with 23 points, including four 3-pointers, while Jordan Miller poured in 13 points, Jamari Deese scored 12 and DeMarcus McGilberry scored 10. Miller and Deese each had three 3-pointers.
Individual stats were not provided by Laurel.
Laurel was scheduled to host West Jones Friday night, while South was set to host Wayne County. Both games were set for 7:30 p.m. tipoffs.
Wayne County 59,
West Jones 55
West Jones made a fourth-quarter run at the War Eagles, but was unable to overcome early deficits in the region loss.
The defeat drops West Jones to 8-10 overall an 1-1 in Region 5-5A. Wayne County improved to 10-8 and 1-1 in region.
Wayne County led 26-20 at halftime and extended the lead to 44-33 heading into the fourth quarter.
Individual statistics were not posted to Maxpreps.
NE Lauderdale 72,
Northeast Jones 52
Northeast Jones fell to 9-9 overall and 0-1 in Region 5-4A with a loss in Lauderdale County.
The Trojans (11-3) held a 30-20 halftime lead and were not challenged the rest of the way.
Individual statistics for Northeast Jones were not posted to Maxpreps.
The Tigers are scheduled to host Mendenhall on Friday night.
Girls
South Jones 66,
Laurel 62, OT
After a grueling defeat to West Jones last Friday, the Lady Braves responded with a thrilling victory over rival Laurel on Tuesday.
Trailing most of the game, the Lady Braves (15-3, 1-1 Region 5-5A) used a 22-13 fourth quarter to send the game into the extra period. In the overtime, South Jones outscored Laurel 10-6.
Senior Kelsi Jackson paced South Jones with 17 points, while Jordan Clark added 16 points and three 3-pointers. Junior Ebony Fulford netted 13 and eighth-grader Jernize Gammage scored 12 points. Gammage also ripped down a game-high 20 rebounds, including eight on the offensive side of the ball.
Individual statistics were not available from Laurel.
South Jones was scheduled to host Wayne County on Friday night and then play at Hattiesburg on Tuesday. Laurel was scheduled to host West Jones and then South Jones next Friday.
West Jones 58,
Wayne County 36
Sharon Murray’s Lady Mustangs improved to 17-0 and 2-0 in Region 5-5A Tuesday night with a thumping of Wayne County.
After a close first quarter that saw WJ hold a 15-12 lead, the Lady Mustangs outscored Wayne County 25-8 over the next two quarters to put the game away.
Individual statistics were not updated on Maxpreps for either team.
NE Lauderdale 64,
Northeast Jones 44
Northeast Lauderdale (12-3, 2-0 Region 5-4A) led from the start to stay unbeaten in the region on Tuesday night. The loss dropped Northeast Jones to 4-6 overall and 0-1 in the region.
Senior Gabby Bunch led Northeast Jones with 18 points. Sophomore Maddison Williams poured in nine points for NEJ and Daebreon Wallace scored eight points.
Northeast Jones is scheduled to host Quitman on Friday.
