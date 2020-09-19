Northeast Jones’ defense had some big stops, but the offense struggled in its first full game of the season, a 20-0 loss to undefeated Purvis in The Jungle on Friday night.
A Tiger fumble on the second play of the game set the table for the Tornadoes (3-0), who got a 2-yard TD run from Ty Badon. It remained 6-0 until the final play of the half, when Purvis quarterback Hunter Robinson connected with Tucker Shows up the middle with 1 second left to give the visitors a 12-0 lead at the break.
Kye Braddock and Jalin Naylor caused turnovers on Purvis’ first two possessions of the second half, but the Tigers couldn’t turn them into points.
Early in the fourth, JD Entrekin scored from 24 yards out and Robinson added a two-point run for the final score.
The Tigers, whose season was postponed because of a COVID-19 breakout, failed to score in a two-quarter jamboree at South Jones, so they are still looking for their first points of the season. They travel to Forrest County AHS next Friday before starting region play.
