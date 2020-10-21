Still riding high off their biggest win of the season last week over West Jones, the Laurel Tornadoes (3-3, 3-0) will travel to Brookhaven on Friday to take on the Panthers (2-1, 2-0) in a battle for sole possession of first place in the Region 3-5A standings.
The Tornadoes looked like a brand new team last week — not only because of the blue “Oak Park Dragons” uniforms they were wearing, but also because of the intensity shown throughout the contest that led to a 19-13 upset victory over the defending region champions.
“These kids just keep fighting,” Earnest said. “There is no quit in these guys. Absolutely none. Everybody wrote us off. We’ve been banged up and bruised, but they’ve come to work every day with the right mentality and great attitudes. We knew we were capable of winning this type of game.”
Senior quarterback Dexter Scott was 11-for-23 passing with 147 and a touchdown, along with 31 rushing yards and a score on six carries. His top target, senior Kanarius Johnson, had three catches for 78 yards and a touchdown.
The Tornadoes total yards leader, senior Xavier Evans, was held to 33 yards on the ground by the Mustangs’ defense but still leads the region in total production for 2020.
Senior defensive back Rontavious Thomas sealed the deal in the final minute of regulation with an interception to stomp out the Mustangs’ hopes of a comeback victory.
Ole Brook has been on a roll in October since returning from its two-week coronavirus quarantine, with back-to-back victories in region play. Last week the Panthers traveled to South Jones, where they earned a 28-17 road win over the Braves.
Dual-threat senior quarterback Dre Ross led the way with a monster performance, going 14-for-23 passing with 253 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions while also rushing for 161 yards on 23 carries. Sophomore receiver Caleb Jett emerged as Ross’ most reliable target, reeling in four catches for 73 yards and a touchdown.
Laurel dominated last year’s meeting with Brookhaven, earning a 29-6 victory Between the Bricks that lifted them into second place in region standings. The Tornadoes currently lead the all-time series with 41 wins, 19 losses and 4 ties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.