The Laurel Tornadoes (9-2, 6-1) finished the regular-season schedule strong with a 41-12 victory over the Jim Hill Tigers (2-9, 1-6) on Senior Night.
The Tornadoes’ offense took control from the first snap, scoring 27 unanswered points in the first half to build a commanding lead and cruise to a third straight win before entering postseason play.
On the first play from scrimmage, junior quarterback Dexter Scott launched a 60-yard pass down the right sideline to junior receiver Tyrone Jones, who caught it and strolled into the end zone for a touchdown. Midway through the first quarter, junior athlete Xavier Evans scored on a 5-yard run straight up the middle to extend the lead.
Taking the snap in a wildcat formation, Evans scored for a second time early in the second quarter with a 55-yard run behind junior receiver Kanarius Johnson, who served as Evans’ lead blocker on the play. In the final moments of the half, junior running back Kiron Benjamin broke loose for a 31-yard touchdown run, creating a commanding four-touchdown advantage before the two teams entered the locker room for halftime.
Junior quarterback Travonte Stapleton completed touchdown tosses in the second half to juniors Rodney Hill and Geroski Jones. Those scores were countered, however, with a pick-six by Laurel’s senior defensive back Rontavious Thomas and a 30-yard touchdown run by freshman running back Caden Arrington.
Scott finished the game 6-of-13 passing for 134 yards and a touchdown. Through his first three starts since Oct. 25, the 6-foot-3 junior has completed 19 of 37 passes for 295 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions en route to three consecutive region victories.
Evans led the rushing attack with 88 yards and two touchdowns on only eight carries. Benjamin finished with 122 total yards — 65 rushing and 57 receiving — and a touchdown. Jones led all receivers with two receptions for 77 yards and a score.
On Friday, the Tornadoes will make their 11th consecutive appearance in the postseason and their eighth in eight seasons under head coach Todd Breland. In Round 1, they will host the No. 3 seed out of Region 4-5A, the Pascagoula Panthers (6-5, 4-3).
