If you are interested in fly fishing, but don’t care for traveling long distances, the answer lies right here at home.
Mississippi is blessed with thousands of acres of waters that hold enough bluegill to make any angler dance a jig. Bluegill can provide the same kind of fun that trout do and can provide valuable practice in fly fishing.
Fly fishing for bluegill is fun and exciting. During the spawn, males are usually around beds and are extremely aggressive. They will hit almost any fly or popping bug that comes close to them. A fish every cast is not unusual.
Equipment should be kept simple. If bluegill are to be the main focus of your fly-fishing efforts, a 7- to 7-1/2-foot fiberglass rod designed to cast 4- to 5-weight lines will be sufficient and will aid in casting accuracy, especially in close quarters. If you think you might try trout with the same gear, you may want to consider an 8- to 9-foot graphite or composite rod designed to cast 5- to 7-weight line, depending on the size of trout you intend to pursue. In a fly-fishing reel, a lightweight, single-action reel with some type of drag system is all you need.
As is the case with monofilament line, there are many different types of fly lines on the market and it can be quite confusing trying to pick what is right for you. The manufacturer will suggest a line size best suited for that particular fly rod. I would advise using light-weight line. For example, if you have a rod designed for 5- to 7-weight line, try a 5-weight line. A double taper or weight forward taper in a floating line will give you the most versatility and will also simplify casting.
Manufactured leaders come in various lengths and sizes and are a matter of personal preference. For bluegill, match the length of your leader to the length of your rod. The leader should be tapered and the tippet should be somewhere in the 3- to 6-pound test size. Because of the expense of manufactured leaders, it would be wise to purchase tippet material in the same test size as your leader. This way, when your leader gets down to the heavier test, you can simply tie on a piece of the tippet material to make your leader its original length, rather than replacing the leader.
Effective flies for bluegill include popping bugs, wet flies and nymphs, in various insect patterns, and a few dry flies. Remember that bluegill have small mouths, so flies in 12- to 20-hook sizes work best. The best colors are black, olive-green and brown.
Now that you are fully equipped, locate some fish. Be sure to take a young person with you!
James L. Cummins is executive director of Wildlife Mississippi, a non-profit, conservation organization founded to conserve, restore and enhance fish, wildlife and plant resources throughout Mississippi. Their website is www.wildlifemiss.org.
