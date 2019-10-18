We had a helluva time in Death Valley watching LSU knock off Florida. That would be me, seven teenage boys plus six other friends.
Those boys sure had a great time and even became “true” LSU fans as they heckled a particular Gator fan named Sammy.
While we were focused on the game in Baton Rouge, a couple of upsets cost me some points in my prediction percentage.
With the Cocks rising up to knock off Georgia and Vandy losing at home to UNLV, my percentage for the year took a 2-point hit.
Currently, I sit at 66-20 overall for the year after an 8-4 week which is good enough for 77 percent but I would have been at 79 percent if the Dawgs and Dores would have taken care of business.
However, the past is the past.
Now, let’s move on to Week 8.
The biggest game in this part of the country this weekend is LSU traveling to StarkVegas to tangle with a bunch of Dawgs who are looking to get back in the win column.
Miss. State has dropped back-to-back games and is looking to rebound against, perhaps, one of the hottest teams in the country.
There is something going sideways up there in StarkVegas, and it won’t get any better this week this week as LSU pulls away in the second half for a 45-20 victory.
Florida, after losing at LSU, travels to South Carolina.
Despite the Cocks knocking off Georgia, the Gators will be out for blood after the loss in Death Valley … and they will get it.
Auburn travel to Arkansas and it would be one of the biggest upsets of the weekend if the pigs were able to pull out the win. War Damn Eagle.
Southern Miss travels to Ruston, La. to tangle with rival La. Tech. This was a tough one to pick, but I am going with the Black and Gold because of quarterback Jack Abraham, who is in the Top 5 in the country in passing yards this season.
Out west, Oregon travels to Washington, and since our four ducks reappeared on our pond this week after a two month absence … quack, quack.
Missouri plays at Vandy and after the Commodores lost to UNLV, I would be stupid to not go with the Tigers.
Kentucky travels to Georgia and after an upset loss to South Carolina I wouldn’t want to be in the Wildcats’ shoes. The Dawgs will bounce back with a 28-point win.
Another PAC-12 contest has a Top 20 matchup with Arizona State playing at Utah. I will take the Utes at home in this one.
Texas A&M comes to Oxford to face off with Ole Miss and, this might be my upset of the weekend, so I will take the Rebel Bear Sharks to get the W over the Aggies.
Michigan and Penn State meet up in another Top 25 matchup and I will take the red-hot Nittany Lions in a low-scoring affair. PSU wins 13-9.
Tennessee, despite a win at home over Miss. State, travels to T-Town to tangle with the Tide tonight. If the Vols are able to pull off the win in this one, I will walk to Knoxville via Tuscaloosa.
The nightcap has No. 14 Boise State traveling to play the Mormons of BYU.
I picked Boise as my top team out of the Group of 5 at the beginning of the season and there’s no reason to back down from that. Broncos baby!
There it is … my 12-pack of picks for week 8. Hopefully I can push myself back toward the 80 percent mark this week.
