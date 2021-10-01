Turnovers plague Laurel in 24-12 loss to Ole Brook

Eight turnovers were too much to overcome as Brookhaven (2-4, 1-1) defeated Laurel (2-4, 1-1) 24-12 at King Field in Brookhaven. Six fumbles and two interceptions were the main causes for the Tornadoes’ offensive woes, and head coach Ryan Earnest takes full responsibility for his team’s shortcomings.
“It all comes back to me,” Earnest said. “It all comes down to preparation and execution. I thought we were ready to play tonight, but they made more plays than us. I’ve got no excuses. Everything is still in front of us, though. We have to get back to work on Monday to correct these issues. Our season won’t be defined by one win or one loss.”
Running back Kiron Benjamin was the workhorse for the Laurel offense once again. The senior had 16 carries for 80 yards and a touchdown. Sophomore quarterback Kobe Pierce, who replaced Javonta Caldwell in the third quarter, was 3-of-9 passing for 29 yards and rushed for 39 yards.
To see a full recap of the game, see the Tuesday edition of the Leader-Call.
OTHER SCORES FROM THE AREA:
Taylorsville 14, Mount Olive 8
Hattiesburg 40, South Jones 7
Bay Springs 57, Enterprise-Lincoln 0
Heidelberg 45, North Forrest 0
Stringer 32, Collins 9
Quitman 26, Northeast Jones 14
Philadelphia 42, Mize 22
West Jones 41, Natchez 0
Oak Grove 48, Petal 14
PCS 45, Bowling Green 0
