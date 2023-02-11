The future is bright for the girls’ basketball team in Heidelberg. The Lady Oilers are sending two juniors – Rha'khaya Jones and Za'Kala McDonald to the Mississippi Association of Coaches All-Star game, with head coach Broderick Hall coaching the 1A-3A South team.
“It means a lot to me to be selected as the head coach,” Hall said. “It shows that we are getting people's attention and showcasing Heidelberg’s skills. We have a talented team this season and will for several years to come, but that is constant here at Heidelberg. I knew when I was getting hired here that they were a great team. You add that talent with this coaching staff, and you are going to win a lot of games.”
Jones and McDonald each are three-year starters at their respective positions. This season, the Lady Oilers are 22-7 and went undefeated in regional play.
“This team has a real shot of going a long way, and we all want to see that happen,” Hall said. “On top of the talent, I don’t think people realize just how young they are. This is my first year coaching here, but we only have one senior on the team. For us to return so many of our star players and have the type of year we are this season, the sky’s the limit for this team.”
Hall is considered one of the top up-and-coming coaches in Mississippi. After coaching at Southeastern Baptist College for two seasons, he switched gears to the high-school level, where he has found instant success. The Lady Oilers have beaten all of their region opponents by an average of 40 points this season.
“I don’t consider myself as one of the top young coaches, but it’s very humbling and I’m thankful for that opportunity,” Hall said. “Last season, we went to the second round of playoffs, but this season we expect to make a run for the championship. I’d like to think some of that has to do with me and the coaching staff here, but Heidelberg has always been known as a top basketball school as far as talent. We just have to keep pushing ourselves to get better every day, which is our motto for the season.”
So many great players have come through Heidelberg in recent years with a ton of success and they know that they won’t be slowed down.
“I’m so happy that I get to show what I can do,” Jones said. “I know that I’ve got to show people where I came from in my play. This team and this town always have great talent, and I want to prove that.”
The Oilers are at the top of their region for the second straight season.
“It’s a blessing to have the success that we have had this year,” McDonald said. “We started the year a little rough playing a lot of really good competition, but we have come a long way since then. Our real goal here is to win a championship, and that’s what we are aiming for.”
The Heidelberg Lady Oilers enter the playoffs as the top seed from Region 8-2A after routing North Forrest 65-16.
“It’s always good to start the region tournament with a big win,” Hall said. “It eases everyone's mind and kinda just keeps them in the right frame of mind to keep pushing to get better.”
