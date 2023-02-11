The future is bright for the girls’ basketball team in Heidelberg. The Lady Oilers are sending two juniors – Rha'khaya Jones and Za'Kala McDonald to the Mississippi Association of Coaches All-Star game, with head coach Broderick Hall coaching the 1A-3A South team.

“It means a lot to me to be selected as the head coach,” Hall said. “It shows that we are getting people's attention and showcasing Heidelberg’s skills. We have a talented team this season and will for several years to come, but that is constant here at Heidelberg. I knew when I was getting hired here that they were a great team. You add that talent with this coaching staff, and you are going to win a lot of games.”

