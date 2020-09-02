The chaotic affairs surrounding the year 2020 have stagnated most major sports. The MLB has already suffered major issues with a COVID-19 outbreak, the NBA is still playing a season that started almost an entire calendar year ago and college football has been fragmented to the point where we will hardly recognize the format of the sport this fall.
In January, the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) claimed that this would be its banner year, and it has not disappointed. At UFC 246 in January, “The Notorious” Conor McGregor returned after a 15-month layoff to defeat the UFC’s all-time wins leader in just 40 seconds. The match was the second-most viewed mixed martial arts fight in the history of the sport, with over two million pay-per-view buys.
A few weeks later, UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones defended his title for a record 11th time in an all-time classic fight against Dominick Reyes. In March, at UFC 248, the international sensation and UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya successfully defended his title against Yoel Romero.
We had no idea at that time that UFC 248 would be the final MMA event in the world with fans in attendance to this day. Shortly thereafter, the world as we knew it changed. People were all of the sudden told not to go to work and stay in their homes or they could be infected with the most deadly virus mankind has seen in hundreds of years. This meant no travel, large gatherings or sporting events.
This was an almost deadly blow for companies such as the UFC, whose parent company WME-IMG purchased it for $4 billion in 2016. It is no secret in the MMA community that those dollars are still being repaid and the UFC’s revenue makes up a huge part of that repayment, per UFC President Dana White.
With the UFC’s next pay-per-view event canceled and every other event after that in limbo, the UFC — like every other major sport in the world — was told by government officials to cease operations.
That was when White and his company, which has always been known for breaking barriers, began working even harder. White combed over the globe looking for anywhere that would host an event. He brought on a team of doctors and health experts to make sure the organization did everything it needed to in order to make their next event safe for the athletes.
On May 8, White and the UFC did what no other sports league dared to do by holding a live sporting event. UFC 249 took place that day, headlined by lightweights Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje in an empty arena in Jacksonville, Fla. (the only place in the world wild enough to defy the mandates in place).
While sports organizations four times the size of the UFC kept their athletes on the sidelines, Ferguson and Gaethje clashed in one of the most violent fights in UFC history. The sounds of punches and kicks landing in the empty arena made a violent sport seem even more so than usual. Gaethje defeated Ferguson via TKO in the fifth round and, in the process, the UFC landed its first punch against COVID-19. Since that event, the UFC has had an event almost every week since then with only a handful of athletes testing positive for COVID.
While we still do not have full attendance for live sports, we are slowly getting there with the NFL and college football allowing a percentage of their stadiums to be filled. This column will be a resurrection of my Betting with the Beas column that I wrote last year some weeks, and some weeks it will just be an ordinary sports column like this one. I already have the first bet everyone reading this needs to make, however. The UFC will be the first sports organization to once again host a 100 percent capacity crowd. Bank on that.
When White said the UFC would have a banner year in 2020, I’m not sure that this is what he had in mind. Nevertheless, White should be commended for daring to do what no other league dared to do at the time. For bringing people stuck in their homes in quarantine some much-needed entertainment, the UFC should consider this a banner year anyway.
