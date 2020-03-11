Mayor Johnny Magee was responsible for providing the Laurel Rotary Club program on Tuesday afternoon. Magee's guest speaker was Deion Ulmer, the head baseball coach at Laurel High School. Ulmer shared his vision for the LHS baseball program, his passion for the game of baseball and his commitment to mentoring and developing the young men on his team so they may excell both on and off the field.
