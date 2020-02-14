Along with the beginning of a new decade comes the start of a new era for Laurel Tornadoes baseball.
Laurel native Deion Ulmer, who was drafted out of Holmes Community College by the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2014, has taken the reins as the new head baseball coach at his alma mater. Ulmer said the opportunity to lead the Tornadoes is an honor, and he is excited about what the future holds for the program.
“This is a dream come true for me,” Ulmer said. “I truly understand these young men in our program, and we really relate to each other well. They know me from my playing days and understand how hard I worked to reach the levels that I did. They’ve bought in from Day 1 with their work ethic and attitude. The culture here is changing, slowly but surely, and I’m excited for the future.”
The Tornadoes will look to a couple of seasoned seniors — Keno Shelby and Rashidi McCormick — for big contributions and leadership this spring. Shelby and McCormick will both see time as starting pitchers, and they will shore up other infield positions on days that they are not called to the mound.
Senior right-hander Khylin Dixon returns as another reliable arm on the pitching staff, and fellow senior Kaymin Ulmer will bring two years of starting experience at first base. Headlining Laurel’s large sophomore class are Arjalen Marshall and Marshall Oville, who will see time behind the plate and at the corners as part of a foundation for the infield defense.
Coach Ulmer said several young players have the potential to play large roles as well, such as freshman Jaylen Evans and eighth-graders Ashton Pittman and Zaylon McGill.
The Tornadoes will travel to Greene County today (Saturday) for a scrimmage against the Wildcats. Laurel’s first regular-season game is Friday at home against the 3A West Marion Trojans at 5 p.m.
Golden Tornadoes' schedule
Feb. 15, 4 p.m.: at Greene County
Feb. 21, 5 p.m.: West Marion
Feb. 22, 2 p.m.: Lumberton
Feb. 25, 5 p.m.: at Poplarville
Feb. 28, 7 p.m.: at Meridian
Feb. 29, 1 p.m.: at Wayne County
March 3, 5 p.m.: Richton
March 6, 7 p.m.: at Hattiesburg
March 7, 1 p.m.: Lumberton
March 10, 5 p.m.: &at Northeast Jones
March 14, 1 p.m.: Wayne County
March 20, 5 p.m.: *West Jones
March 24, 7 p.m.: *South Jones
March 27, 7 p.m.: *at South Jones
March 31, 6 p.m.: *at Brookhaven
April 3, 6 p.m.: *Brookhaven
April 7, 7 p.m.: *at West Jones (Senior Night)
April 9, 5 p.m.: *West Jones
April 14, 7 p.m.: *South Jones
April 17, 6 p.m.: *at Brookhaven
April 21, 7 p.m.: at Greene County
April 24, 7 p.m.: at Richton
* Region 5-5A games; &NEJ Tournament
