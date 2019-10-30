The West Jones Mustangs (9-0, 5-0) are among the hottest high school football teams in Mississippi entering November, standing as one of only nine undefeated squads in the entire state. In Friday night’s road game against Jim Hill (2-7, 1-4), the Mustangs will be fighting for a sixth region win, which would make them back-to-back Region 3-5A champions for the first time since 2010.
The game will be played at North Jackson Field (North 2221 Boling St.)
Ending the regular season with another region title would be fitting for head coach Scott Pierson and the Mustangs, who have dominated at every turn along the way. Six of their nine victories came against teams that are projected to make the playoffs, and all but two of them were won by three or more touchdowns. Only once the entire year has West Jones’ defense allowed more than two TDs in a single game, whereas its offense has put up a staggering 35 points per week.
Fresh off of a 38-12 road win over Natchez, the Mustangs have given little to no reason to believe Jim Hill’s Senior Night crowd will create any advantages for the home team in the coming contest.
What could possibly create problems for the Mustangs, however, is Jim Hill’s quarterback Travonte Stapleton. The 6-foot senior leads the Tigers with 820 passing yards, 751 rushing yards and 19 total touchdowns. Following Stapleton’s lead are senior running back Vashon Guider and sophomore receiver Quavarrious Davis, who have combined for 1,036 yards and seven touchdowns. Jim Hill’s offense has not committed a turnover since Oct. 3. The unit’s ability to take care of the football will be key if they want to contend with the Mustangs, whose defense has forced 24 turnovers over the course of just nine games.
Friday night will mark the first football game to be played between Jim Hill and West Jones. For the Tigers, who have already been eliminated from playoff contention, the game will give them one last opportunity to earn a win in front of their home crowd before the season comes to an end. For the Mustangs, the game represents the chance to secure the program’s 10th region title since 1981 and earn home-field advantage on their quest to once again contend for a 5A state championship.
(0) comments
