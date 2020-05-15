From staff reports
The Mississippi High School Activities Association released statements on Thursday afternoon concerning its plan of action going forward as the fall semester approaches.
Upon the recommendations of the NFHS and MHSAA Sports Medicine Advisory Committees, the MHSAA Executive Committee voted to approve the following for the upcoming 2020-21 school year:
Sports and activities physicals (pre-participation physical evaluations) conducted on or after April 1, 2019, will be considered valid through May 31, 2021.
Students who will be entering the seventh grade, students who are new to participation in MHSAA sponsored activities and students who are entering Mississippi schools from other states will be required to obtain a new pre-participation exam.
Per MHSAA rules, competition, practice or tryouts for sports and activities are not allowed while schools are closed. Therefore, offseason and summer sports and activities for schools shall not begin until at least June 1 or until further notice.
