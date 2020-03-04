On Saturday, March 28 at 9 a.m., the Delta Tau Delta fraternity and Delta Gamma sorority will host the “Great Strides 5K Run For Breath” at the Longleaf Trace Gateway in Hattiesburg.
For 33 years, Delta Tau Delta has hosted events in the Hattiesburg area, raising more than $600,000 in honor of its first chapter president, Stephen Richards, who was diagnosed with Cystic Fibrosis as an infant.
Currently there is no cure for the disease. FDA approval of drugs that target the underlying genetic defects of CF are now helping approximately 90 percent of patients. This year's event is a family-friendlycelebration of the fight to make CF “Cure Found.”
Joining the fight this year as grand marshal is Mississippi House District 102 Representative Missy McGee.
Representatives from the Cystic Fibrosis Chapter of Mississippi will also be available to share information, along with Stephen Richards and other leaders from Delta Tau Delta and Delta Gamma.
Registration is available online at passion.cff.org/hburg/Donate/Tickets or on-site starting at 8:30 a.m. For sponsorship opportunities, contact the Mississippi Chapter of Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
