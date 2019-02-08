Laurel High School football standout Levi Walker signed a letter of intent with Northwest Mississippi Community College. Walker is an honor roll student and a member of the track team. He was selected to the 5A All-State team as a first-team return specialist and was an All-Region 3-5A selection. He plans to major in criminal justice. Seated with him are his mother Jennifer Walker and father Levi Walker Jr. Standing, from left, are Principal Dr. Michael Eubanks, head football coach Todd Breland, Assistant Principal Dr. Jaymar Jackson, coach Ryan Milner and coach Mason Moss.
