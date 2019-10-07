Inspiration can be found in all sorts of places, and football coaches far and wide are searching to find more. Some find it in other coaches who they’ve played for or worked under in the past. Some watch other football teams and use bits and pieces from each one to create their own unique systems. Some, such as Bill Belichick, take inspiration from literature, such as Sun Tzu’s "Art of War."
I’d like to make a small suggestion, though, because I believe many of our local coaches have a really significant source of inspiration right under their noses and aren’t even aware of it. It’s at every pep rally, every game and it’s often nearby during after-school practices. If you want to see an example of what it takes to succeed as a unified team, watch the marching band — particularly during the month of October.
Why October? That’s when local marching bands are at their best. They’ve been working tirelessly almost every day since July to prepare for competitions that will take place this month. Many within the world of music education refer to it as "Bandtober," because every weekend, they’re traveling and competing in front of judges who critique them in every way imaginable: their sound, their movement, their appearance and so much more. Sure, there are many differences between football and marching band. But if you watch them closely, you’ll find that much of what they do during this time of year involves concepts that not even the most talented football team could succeed without.
For starters, one of the most important attributes of a good marching band is synchronization, the ability to flow as one unit, with each member giving an equal level of contribution. One member of a band that is 200 strong can throw off an entire picture by missing his spot. If that mistake happens, however, the others adjust to fix the problem because the overall picture is more important than the individual spots. They’re always alert and aware of their surroundings, constantly reacting to one another, because the band’s strength lies within its unity, not within the talent of individuals.
Important lessons can also be taken from watching a marching band’s preparation and development throughout the season. Very little of their time is spent studying what their opponents are doing. Instead, you see them watching and listening to themselves, learning their own strengths and weaknesses in order to make the show better next time. They understand that their best opportunity to succeed comes from controlling what they can control, which is their own preparation and performance. They know if they focus on executing what they’ve been trained to do at a high level, then it won’t matter what everyone else is doing. As the old saying goes, “Winners focus on winning. Losers focus on winners.”
These are only a couple of the countless lessons that can be learned from watching these groups compete. Accountability, attention to detail, preparation, synchronicity and unity are some of the many attributes displayed by a strong marching band. Those things are just as important in the game of football — or any other sport for that matter — and can be difference-makers in a game between two equally-matched teams. That being said, maybe it wouldn’t hurt to watch them at work and take a page or two from the band director’s book.
Figuratively speaking, of course. Literally taking one of their pages might be hazardous to your health.
Brad Crowe is sports editor of the Leader-Call. Email him at sports@leader-call.com.
