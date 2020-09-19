The Laurel Tornadoes played hosts to the Wayne County War Eagles on Friday night between the bricks in a contest that was undecided until the 48th and final minute of action. First-year head coach Kevin Gandy, whose team erased a 21-3 first half deficit to win 24-21, says the War Eagles have battled from start to finish in every single game, and their efforts were bound to eventually pay off.
"We've been dealing with adversity since March with COVID," said Gandy. "They've been fighting for 48 minutes every game. Win, lose or draw, we've fought for 48 minutes. I couldn't be more proud of this group."
Laurel's junior running back Kiron Benjamin continued to be an impact player for the Tornadoes' offense, capitalizing on good field position after a War Eagles turnover by scoring the first touchdown of the night - and his fourth of the season - on a 24-yard carry. Senior wide receiver Kanarius Johnson lifted the Tornadoes to a two-score advantage just before the half with his first touchdown grab of the year on a long ball thrown by Dexter Scott.
Unwilling to just lay down, the War Eagles' offense soared back with three touchdown drives in the third quarter to earn their first lead of the night. Leading the way was senior running back Shadamien Williamson and a Wayne County rushing corps that amassed 270 yards on the ground in the contest.
Scott connected with Johnson on a long pass in the final minute of action, setting the Tornadoes up inside the War Eagles' 25-yard line for one last opportunity to tie or take the lead. On fourth down with just seconds remaining on the clock, a Laurel field goal attempt sailed wide left, sealing the victory for Gandy and the War Eagles.
For more details and insight on Friday night's game, see the Leader-Call Sports page on Monday, as well as in the sports section of Tuesday morning's paper.
