Wayne Academy (4-7) senior Sam Cook went 3-for-3 at the plate against the South Jones Braves (5-6) to lead the Jaguars to a big win.
In the second inning, the Jaguars took a 5-1 lead as Colton Stringer, Davin Lowery, Haydyn Pickering and Caden Lowery each had RBIs.
“All-in-all some people showed up and some people didn’t,” South Jones head coach Mason Strickland said. “The writing is on the wall this season, and we have to get better in every aspect of the game.”
In the third inning, the Braves made a brief comeback by scoring two runs on a Kade Phillips sacrifice fly to left field. Dillon Causey scored and Cambridge McDaniel scored after an error by the catcher. With two outs and a runner on first, Lowery stuck out the next two batters, ending any hopes of a comeback.
Wayne Academy had 11 hits in the game.
Cade Kinmon, who allowed five runs on six hits, with one walk, in 1 ⅔ innings, took the loss. Davin Lowery struck out seven in the victory.
“We are doing fine this season; we just have to get confident and stay confident,” Strickland said. “We’ve been on a rollercoaster ride all season long and we have to learn how to ride those high moments. We struggled pitching today, and I am critical of my pitching staff. Today we got the leadoff guy out just one time, so we have to do a better job on the mound.”
The Braves travel to Oak Grove today (Tuesday) at 6:30 p.m.
