The following Wayne County High School athletes signed National Letters of Intent to play football in college; front row, from left, Jerronte Waller (MS Delta), Corderius Wilson (MS Delta), Zhakerreun Wesley (MS Delta), Christopher Walley (Miles College), Jonathan Street (Miles College), Brevin Gandy (Co-Lin CC); back row, head coach Shelton Gandy.
