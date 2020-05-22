Wayne County High School has announced the selection of Wayne County native Kevin Gandy as the interim head football coach for the 2020 season.
“We decided to name an interim head coach for this football season because of the present circumstances we are facing with the pandemic. We were halfway through the initial search when we were forced to shut down the process. We plan on revisiting this again at the conclusion of the 2020 football season,” said Bubba Hathorn.
“It’s definitely an interesting time to hire a coach. We thought bringing in a new coach not familiar with our players and their abilities would place him at a huge disadvantage. Then, no spring practice and very limited summer and fall practices would put a new coach even further behind. In the end, we felt it best to put someone who was already familiar with our players in the position,” added Hathorn.
“Kevin has our 100 percent support. He is very capable to lead our football program,” said Hathorn.
The 2002 War Eagle graduate played under Bobby Hall and Marcus Boyles and has been coaching at Wayne County High School since he was hired as a defensive back coach in 2007 under Boyles. In 2015, he was promoted to Co-Defensive Coordinator/Assistant Head Coach under Todd Mangum. The War Eagles won their fourth state championship that season. In 2017, he was named Offensive Coordinator. Last year, the War Eagles offense scored 418 points in compiling a 9-4 overall mark.
“I appreciate the Wayne County School District and the Wayne County School Board for letting me have this great opportunity,” said Gandy. “I have been a fan, player and coach, and now I am leading the program. I know how people in Wayne County feel, and I want to put a product on the field that all War Eagle fans will be proud of.”
(0) comments
